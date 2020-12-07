Your site will load in 16 seconds
Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You poised to finally hit No.1

James Hanley

by James Hanley
Monday, Dec 7th 2020 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You could finally be set for the top, 26 years after it was first released.

The track, which has stalled at No.2 on multiple occasions, has sales of 19,274 to lead four other festive perennials: Wham!'s Last Christmas (3-2, 17,115 sales), Fairytale Of New York (8-3, 13,773 sales) by The Pogues ft. Kirsty MacColl, This Christmas (13,043 sales) by Jess Glynne, which ...

