The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is jingling all the way this week, as festive hits take charge.

After six weeks at No.1 for Taylor Swift, there’s a familiar battle at the top of the singles chart as Mariah Carey and Wham!’s Christmas classics show their staying power once again. All I Want For Christmas Is You (30,613 sales) is top of the pile at the moment, with Last Christmas close behind on 29,524. Raye’s Escapism (feat. 070 Shake) ...