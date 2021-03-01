The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and there are no fewer than eight new releases in the albums chart Top 10.

Leading a packed field is Maximo Park’s Nature Always Wins, which has 5,953 sales so far, with 5,581 from physical. Alice Cooper’s Detroit Stories is in second place on 4,485 sales, 4,097 from physical. Completing a noisy Top 3 is Architects’ For Those That Wish To Exist (3,699 sales). Behind them, Digga D follows his Top ...