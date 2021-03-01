Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Maximo Park take early albums lead

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Monday, Mar 1st 2021 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and there are no fewer than eight new releases in the albums chart Top 10. 

Leading a packed field is Maximo Park’s Nature Always Wins, which has 5,953 sales so far, with 5,581 from physical. Alice Cooper’s Detroit Stories is in second place on 4,485 sales, 4,097 from physical. Completing a noisy Top 3 is Architects’ For Those That Wish To Exist (3,699 sales). Behind them, Digga D follows his Top ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021