The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Meat Loaf’s music is set to make a splash in both the singles and albums charts this week, as fans celebrate the life of the legendary rock singer, who passed away last week.

In the albums chart, Meat Loaf (real name Michael Lee Aday) has three entries in the Top 5, as Bat Out Of Hell (8,429 sales), Bat Out Of Hell 2 - Back Into Hell (5,718 sales) and ...