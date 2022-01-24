Your site will load in 16 seconds
Meat Loaf to make chart impact as sales soar

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Jan 24th 2022 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Meat Loaf’s music is set to make a splash in both the singles and albums charts this week, as fans celebrate the life of the legendary rock singer, who passed away last week.

In the albums chart, Meat Loaf (real name Michael Lee Aday) has three entries in the Top 5, as Bat Out Of Hell (8,429 sales), Bat Out Of Hell 2 - Back Into Hell (5,718 sales) and ...

