Mercury Prize confirms 2022 dates and new sponsor

The Mercury Prize has announced its new sponsor and key dates for 2022.

The album prize has partnered with Free Now, a European taxi app based in Germany.

The sponsorship is part of a multi-year commitment from Free Now to support British music. Free Now has other music partnerships including the Ministry Of Sound venue.

The shortlist of the 12 Albums Of The Year will be announced on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Arlo Parks triumphed in 2021 with Collapsed In Sunbeams (Transgressive/PIAS).

The 2022 awards show will be held at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The event will feature live performances from many of the twelve shortlisted artists.

The Prize’s broadcast partner BBC Music will be providing television and radio coverage of the event.

The Mercury Prize recognises the best new British & Irish music, celebrating artistic achievement across an eclectic range of contemporary music genres.

As part of its ongoing commitment to support UK recorded music, British audio brand Bowers & Wilkins will continue as the official audio partner of the Mercury Prize.

The 2022 Mercury Prize will open for entries on Thursday, April 14, 2022 and will close at 6pm on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Record labels wishing to submit albums can email entries@mercuryprize.co.uk to receive more information.

Albums by British or Irish artists released between Saturday, July 17, 2021 and Friday, July 15, 2022 are eligible for entry, although submissions must be received by May 5, 2022.