Mercury Prize sales boost for Michael Kiwanuka

Michael Kiwanuka has seen an immediate sales impact after winning the Hyundai Mercury Prize last week.

In the Midweek chart, his self-titled Kiwanuka (Polydor) album has climbed from No.78 to No.3.

According to the Official Charts Company, it has moved 4,706 copies since Friday (including 1,115 from streams). It had been unveiled as the winning album on BBC One’s The One Show on Thursday night.

The album returned to the charts at No.78 on Friday (September 25) thanks to a sales surge over several hours following the announcement at 7.30pm on Thursday. With a full week’s sales, Michael Kiwanuka is now aiming for a Top 3 finish this Friday (October 2).

Kiwanuka peaked at No.2 last autumn and has sales to date of 76,224.

Geoff Taylor, chief Executive BPI & BRIT Awards, said: “It was a joy to see Michael Kiwanuka announced as the winner of the 2020 Hyundai Mercury Prize, in front of a BBC One audience. The One Show celebrated the history and significance of the Prize and it was fantastic to see all 12 albums of the year recognised.

“Our expert judges had an exceptionally tough task, with such diverse brilliance to choose from, but I’m confident that the choice of Kiwanuka will stand the test of time. We hope that the Hyundai Mercury Prize will bring a new audience to Michael’s music, and inspire fans to explore all the artists who have made such exceptional music.”

Last year’s winner Dave saw sales increase by 98.5% week-on-week following last year’s ceremony.

Further down the latest Midweek chart, Kiwanuka’s previous two albums – both Mercury-nominated – make an appearance. 2016’s Love & Hate is a re-entry at No.54 with sales up 608% week-on-week (albeit from a low base). It has sales to date of 138,547.

Debut album Home Again makes a re-appearance in the charts at No.111. It has career sales of 160,388 since its release in 2012.

Following his Mercury Prize victory, Kiwanuka made an extended interview appearance on Later… With Jools Holland on BBC Two on Friday (September 25).

Idles are leading the race for No.1 this week.

