Mercury Prize win propels Michael Kiwanuka back into Top 5

Michael Kiwanuka has returned to the Top 5 following his Hyundai Mecury Prize win.

His self-titled third album moved 78-4 with sales of 8,899, an increase of 586.5% week-on-week. The weekly total included 4,429 physical copies, 2,260 downloads and 2,210 ‘sales’ from streams.

Kiwanuka (Polydor), which peaked at No.2 last November, had been absent from the charts since March. It re-entered at No.78 a week ago based on several hours’ sales following the Mercury Prize announcement on BBC One’s The One Show (September 24).

The widely acclaimed Kiwanuka album has now experienced a full week’s sales following the win. It has career sales of 85,124 and is chasing gold status.

This year the Mercury Prize was unable to stage a ceremony because of Covid-19. But the BPI and BBC Music increased the broadcast coverage, including a BBC Four performance show with the shortlisted acts, a Later… With Jools Holland special and The One Show announcement. Combined ratings for the shows were 5.4 million.

Michael Kiwanuka’s second album, Love & Hate (also Mercury-nominated), has re-entered the chart at No.82. It has total sales of 139,880.

Last year’s winner Psychodrama (Dave Neighbourhood/Universal) by Dave saw sales increase by 98.5% week-on-week following the ceremony.

Click here for the impact of since the Prize announcement on all the shortlisted acts’ albums.

PHOTO: Jeff Spicer/Getty