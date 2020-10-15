Metal band While She Sleeps launch fan society with Patreon to 'break industry mould'

Sheffield band While She Sleeps (WSS) are teaming up with Patreon to launch a new fan-oriented community.

Sleeps Society is free to join but allows fans to commit to different tiers of support.

"Our aim is to deliver a 'too good to be true' level of rewards for the prices we are asking our supporters to pay, using our individual skills to develop and create entertaining and informative videos, tutorials, ideas and more for our members," the group explained in a statement.

"This is us shar­ing our knowledge and experience in the hope that other artists can take this model and use it for their own."

The band hope that with enough monthly support they will no longer have to depend on traditional music industry structured and advances.

"Our goal is to create a sustainable model for artists and creatives, to break from the traditional industry mold by building and developing a true interdependence between the band and fans," they suggested.

"With the future of live performances uncertain, the Sleeps Society will enable a secure existence for WSS and gives us the opportunity to stay connected with our fanbase, developing new ways to provide for our supporters and fill the void left without live music. In these uncertain times, this is the difference between life and death for the future of WSS. We aren't prepared to be another band forced to give up simply be­cause the system isn't designed to support the artist."

The foundation of the Sleeps Society coincides with the announcement of the metal band’s fifth album which will also be called Sleeps Society and is due for release next year April 16