Metallica confirm new album & release date, plus huge 2023/2024 world tour

Well, if you're going to announce a huge comeback, this is how you do it. Metallica have confirmed the title and release date of their forthcoming 12th studio album, released a new single and video and also revealed details of “every Metallica show booked through 2023 and 2024”.

Christened 72 Seasons, the 12-track, 77-minute record will be available April 14, 2023, via the band’s own Blackened Recordings. It was produced by Greg Fidelman with James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich.

Lead single Lux Æterna was released as part of the announcement, alongside a video directed by Tim Saccenti.

Speaking about the concept of the album James Hetfield said: “72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”

Metallica's last album, 2016's Hardwired To Self-Destruct has sold 166,492 copies in the UK according to Official Charts Company data. The group saw a huge spike in streams following the inclusion of their classic track Master Of Puppets in Stranger Things Season 4.

You can revisit our 2017 Metallica cover feature, including interviews with Lars Ulrich and Q Prime Management's Peter Mensch all about their record breaking career here.

The complete track listing for 72 Seasons is:

72 Seasons

Shadows Follow

Screaming Suicide

Sleepwalk My Life Away

You Must Burn!

Lux Æterna

Crown of Barbed Wire

Chasing Light

If Darkness Had a Son

Too Far Gone?

Room of Mirrors

Inamorata

Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey (in North America only) and promoted by Live Nation, Metallica’s M72 world tour will see the band playing two nights in every city it visits—with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups.

An official press release stated that the M72 tour will feature “a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage, as well as the I Disappear full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age.”

Two-day tickets will be on sale Friday, December 2nd at ticketmaster.com and will include the option of pre-ordering 72 Seasons vinyl and/or CD. Single day tickets will be available beginning January 20th. For further information including fan club presales, enhanced experiences and more, go to metallica.com/m72-info.

A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to the band’s All Within My Hands foundation.

The M72 WORLD TOUR 2023-2024 pre-sales begin 9am local time November 30. You can see the dates below:

April 2023

Thur 27th Amsterdam NL, Johan Cruijff Arena

Sat 29th Amsterdam NL, Johan Cruijff Arena

May 2023

Wed 17th Paris FR, Stade de France*

Fri 19th Paris FR, Stade de France

Fri 26th Hamburg DE, Volksparkstadion

Sun 28th Hamburg DE, Volksparkstadion

June 2023

Fri 16th Gothenburg SE, Ullevi Stadium**

Sun 18th Gothenburg SE, Ullevi Stadium

August 2023

Fri 4th East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Sun 6th East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Fri 11th Montreal, QC, Stade Olympique

Sun 13th Montreal, QC, Stade Olympique

Fri 18th Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium

Sun 20th Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium

Fri 25th Inglewood, CA, SoFi Stadium

Sun 27th Inglewood, CA, SoFi Stadium

September 2023

Fri 1st Glendale, AZ, State Farm Stadium

Sun 3rd Glendale, AZ, State Farm Stadium

November 2023

Fri 3rd St. Louis, MO, The Dome at America’s Center

Sun 5th St. Louis, MO, The Dome at America’s Center

Fri 10th Detroit, MI, Ford Field

Sun 12th Detroit, MI, Ford Field

May 2024

Fri 24th Munich DE, Olympiastadion

Sun 26th Munich DE, Olympiastadion

June 2024

Fri 7th Helsinki FI, Olympic Stadium

Sun 9th Helsinki FI, Olympic Stadium

Fri 14th Copenhagen DK, Parken Stadium

Sun 16th Copenhagen DK , Parken Stadium

July 2024

Fri 5th Warsaw PL, PGE Narodowy

Sun 7th Warsaw PL, PGE Narodowy

Fri 12th Madrid ES, Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Sun 14th Madrid ES, Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

August 2024

Fri 2nd Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium

Sun 4th Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium

Fri 9th Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

Sun 11th Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

Fri 16th Minneapolis, MN, US Bank Stadium

Sun 18th Minneapolis, MN, US Bank Stadium

Fri 23rd Edmonton, AB, Commonwealth Stadium

Sun 25th Edmonton, AB, Commonwealth Stadium

Fri 30th Seattle, WA, Lumen Field

September 2024

Sun 1st Seattle, WA, Lumen Field

Fri 20th Mexico City MX, Foro Sol***

Sun 22nd Mexico City MX, Foro Sol

Fri 27th Mexico City MX, Foro Sol***

Sun 29th Mexico City MX, Foro Sol

Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**

Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch &; Ice Nine Kills

*Five Finger Death Punch/Ice Nine Kills play show 1 in Paris, Architects &; Mammoth WVH play

show 2 in Paris

**Volbeat replaces Architects on show 1 in Gothenburg

Show 1 Support North America: Pantera &; Mammoth WVH***

Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch &; Ice Nine Kills

***Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City