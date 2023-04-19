Metallica are heading for first place this week with their new studio album 72 Seasons.

The record has a total sales figure of 26,461 so far, with 21,538 units made up by physical sales, 2,906 from downloads and 2,017 from streams. The album would become Metallica’s fourth UK No.1.

The Weeknd’s The Highlights has jumped up to second place with 4,614 sales, followed closely behind by Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent with 4,009 sales. Taylor Swift’s Midnights ...