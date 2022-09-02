Michael Ball & Alfie Boe announce new album Together In Vegas

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe have announced their fifth studio album, Together In Vegas.

The album, out October 28 via Decca, features Rat Pack numbers such as Luck Be A Lady and Sway as well as showstoppers Viva Las Vegas, Mamma Told Me Not To Come, A Man Without Love, The Gambler, among others.

Ball said: “Working on this album with Alfie has been a blast and I can’t wait for you all to hear it. I honestly think it’s the best one yet! Recording classics from legendary artists such as Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Frankie Valli, who are not only huge inspirations to us, but true Las Vegas icons, is an absolute dream. As we all know, Las Vegas really is the entertainment capital of the world and, hopefully, we can bring a little bit of that magic to you through this album.”

Boe added: “Playing Vegas has always been a dream of mine and finally it’s becoming a place I'm performing and spending more time in. Making the latest Ball and Boe record Vegas-themed was exciting to us for many reasons. There is an energy in Vegas that lights up in a way nowhere else does, and it felt like the perfect moment in time to bring that energy into our new album. It’s a chance to let go and have some fun, especially after a pandemic, and it’s important for our incredible fans to feel that excitement with us. Everyone is in need of a bit of Vegas in their lives right now!”

Decca Records co-presidents Laura Monks and Tom Lewis say: “Michael and Alfie never fail to deliver smiles, laughs and even tears with their big hearts and even bigger voices. This album is filled with joy and a sense of escape from the mundane. It truly is their best one yet!”

Together in Vegas follows the success of the duo’s previous four duet albums; debut Together, (672,143 sales, according to the OCC), followed by Together Again (433,362 sales), followed by Back Together, (214,995 sales) and Together At Christmas (160,388 sales). They have now sold 1.5 million albums in the UK, received two Classic Brit Awards, three sold-out headline arena tours and presented three ITV Specials. The pair have just completed a live tour together this summer, visiting ten outdoor venues across the UK.

You can read our 2017 interview with Ball & Boe here.