The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and some familiar names have returned to the upper reaches of the albums chart.
Titans of the Q4 season Michael Ball & Alfie Boe are the early leaders in the albums chart thanks to 22,688 sales of Together At Christmas. BTS are at No.2 with Be and, while both records are heavily weighted towards physical editions, streaming data for Sunday is yet to be counted. Ball & Boe have 51 sales ...
