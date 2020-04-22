The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Michael Ball & Captain Tom Moore's NHS charity single remains on course to enter the chart at No.1.
The duo's version of You'll Never Walk Alone has sold 61,683 units so far to hold a commanding lead over The Weeknd's long-running chart-topper Blinding Lights (43,042 sales). Saint Jhn's Roses (32,860 sales) dips one place to No.3.
There are two other new entries in the Top 20: You Taught Me What ...
