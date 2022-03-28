The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Michael Bublé's Higher has taken an early lead in an all-new Top 3 in the albums chart.

The Canadian megastar's eleventh full-length has 9,943 sales so far, with 7,724 derived from physical sales. Bublé has a narrow lead over Placebo's eighth album Never Let Me Go (9,215 sales, 8,232 from physical), while Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sell Out (8,420 sales) is in third place. The death of Taylor Hawkins over the weekend ...