Michael Dapaah steps in to replace Idris Elba as GRM Daily Rated Awards co-host

Organisers of the GRM Daily Rated Awards have announced full details of tomorrow night's virtual ceremony.

Actor, rapper and comedian Michael Dapaah, best known as Big Shaq, has stepped in to co-host this year's awards alongside actress and model Jourdan Dunn, after Idris Elba was forced to pull out due to isolation circumstances.

The UK's premier award ceremony for rap and grime, the 2021 Rated Awards will be broadcast exclusively on the GRM Daily YouTube channel from 7pm on September 16.

Rated Awards host, Jourdan Dunn said: “I am so honoured to be asked to co-host the GRM Rated Awards, it will be so much fun doing so with Michael Dapaah. I am excited to be part of a show that recognises and celebrates UK talent.”

This year's awards will feature performances from nominees Tion Wayne, Pa Salieu, Backroad Gee, Amia Brave and Enny along with Heartless Crew & Potter Payper.

Awards span over 10 categories, with AJ Tracey, Headie One and Pa Salieu leading this year's nominations with four each. Other acts nominated include Little Simz, Shaybo, Lady Leshurr, Enny, Jorja Smith, Stefflon Don Slowthai, Central Cee, Ghetts and Abra Cadabra.



With more than four billion YouTube views, four million subscribers and a social reach of over three million, GRM is the most viewed music channel and website in the UK.

The full list of nominations is as follows:

Album of the Year

AJ Tracey – Flu Game

Bugzy Malone – The Resurrection

D Block Europe – The Blueprint- Us Vs. Them

Fredo – Money Can’t Buy Happiness

Ghetts – Conflict of Interest

Headie One – EDNA

K Trap – Street Side Effects

Loski – Music, Trial and Trauma: A Drill Story

Nines – Crabs In A Bucket

Slowthai - TYRON



Female Artist of the Year

Bree Runway

Darkoo

ENNY

Ivorian Doll

Jorja Smith

Lady Leshurr

Ms Banks

Shaybo

Stefflon Don

Midas The Jagaban

Male Artist of the Year

AJ Tracey

Abra Cadabra

Central Cee

Chip

Digga D

Fredo

Ghetts

Headie One

Potter Payper

Tion Wayne

Breakthrough of the Year

ArrDee

BackRoad Gee

ENNY

Central Cee

French The Kid

Jordan

Shaybo

SR

Pa Salieu

wewantwraiths

Personality of the Year

Big Zuu

Chunkz

Harry Pinero

Nella Rose

Michael Dapaah

Mo Gilligan

Munya Chawawa

Niko Omilana

Yung Filly

ZeZe Millz

Track of the Year

A1 & J1 – Latest Trends

Abra Cadabra – On Deck

Central Cee – Loading

Digga D – Woi

ENNY – Peng Black Girls (ft Amia Brave)

Headie One, Stormzy and AJ Tracey – Ain’t It Different

Nines – Airplane Mode (ft NSG)

Pa Salieu – My Family (ft BackRoad Gee)

Potter Payper – Purpose

Russ & Tion Wayne – Body

Video of the Year

Aitch – Safe To Say (Directed by KC Locke)

AJ Tracey – Little More Love (Directed by KC Locke)

Ghetts – Skengman Mode (ft. Stormzy) (Directed by Nathan James Tettey)

Headie One – Princess Cuts (ft. Young T & Bugsey) (Directed by Capone)

Little Simz - Introvert (Directed by Salomon Ligthelm)

Meekz – Respect The Come Up (Directed by KC Locke)

Nines – Clout (Directed by Charlie Di Placido)

Pa Salieu – My Family (ft. BackRoad Gee) (Directed by Femi Ladi)

Russ & Tion Wayne – Body (Directed by Wowa)

Slowthai, Skepta – Cancelled (Directed by THE REST)



Mixtape of the Year

Abra Cadabra – Product of My Environment

Central Cee – Wild West

Chip – Snakes and Ladders

Digga D – Made In The Pyrex

Giggs – Now Or Never

M Huncho & Nafe Smallz – DNA

NSG – Roots

Pa Salieu - Send Them To Coventry

Potter Payper – Training Day 3

Unknown T – Rise Above Hate



Radio DJ of the Year

Charlie Sloth

DJ Target

Dotty

Henrie Kwushue

Kenny Allstar

Robert Bruce

Reece Parkinson

Snoochie Shy

Tiffany Calver

Yinka & Shayna Marie



Producer of the Year

169

5ive Beatz

Chris Rich

Ghosty

Gotcha

Hargo

M1OnTheBeat

P2J

R14

TS