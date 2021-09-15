Michael Dapaah steps in to replace Idris Elba as GRM Daily Rated Awards co-host

Organisers of the GRM Daily Rated Awards have announced full details of tomorrow night's virtual ceremony.
Actor, rapper and comedian Michael Dapaah, best known as Big Shaq, has stepped in to co-host this year's awards alongside actress and model Jourdan Dunn, after Idris Elba was forced to pull out due to isolation circumstances.
The UK's premier award ceremony for rap and grime, the 2021 Rated Awards will be broadcast exclusively on the GRM Daily YouTube channel from 7pm on September 16.
Rated Awards host, Jourdan Dunn said: “I am so honoured to be asked to co-host the GRM Rated Awards, it will be so much fun doing so with Michael Dapaah. I am excited to be part of a show that recognises and celebrates UK talent.”
This year's awards will feature performances from nominees Tion Wayne, Pa Salieu, Backroad Gee, Amia Brave and Enny along with Heartless Crew & Potter Payper.
Awards span over 10 categories, with AJ Tracey, Headie One and Pa Salieu leading this year's nominations with four each. Other acts nominated include Little Simz, Shaybo, Lady Leshurr, Enny, Jorja Smith, Stefflon Don Slowthai, Central Cee, Ghetts and Abra Cadabra.
With more than four billion YouTube views, four million subscribers and a social reach of over three million, GRM is the most viewed music channel and website in the UK.
The full list of nominations is as follows:
Album of the Year
AJ Tracey – Flu Game
Bugzy Malone – The Resurrection
D Block Europe – The Blueprint- Us Vs. Them
Fredo – Money Can’t Buy Happiness
Ghetts – Conflict of Interest
Headie One – EDNA
K Trap – Street Side Effects
Loski – Music, Trial and Trauma: A Drill Story
Nines – Crabs In A Bucket
Slowthai - TYRON
Female Artist of the Year
Sponsored by +44 from Amazon Music
Bree Runway
Darkoo
ENNY
Ivorian Doll
Jorja Smith
Lady Leshurr
Ms Banks
Shaybo
Stefflon Don
Midas The Jagaban
Male Artist of the Year
Sponsored by A Jewellers
AJ Tracey
Abra Cadabra
Central Cee
Chip
Digga D
Fredo
Ghetts
Headie One
Potter Payper
Tion Wayne
Breakthrough of the Year
Supported by BBC Radio 1Xtra
ArrDee
BackRoad Gee
ENNY
Central Cee
French The Kid
Jordan
Shaybo
SR
Pa Salieu
wewantwraiths
Personality of the Year
Sponsored by KA Drinks
Big Zuu
Chunkz
Harry Pinero
Nella Rose
Michael Dapaah
Mo Gilligan
Munya Chawawa
Niko Omilana
Yung Filly
ZeZe Millz
Track of the Year
A1 & J1 – Latest Trends
Abra Cadabra – On Deck
Central Cee – Loading
Digga D – Woi
ENNY – Peng Black Girls (ft Amia Brave)
Headie One, Stormzy and AJ Tracey – Ain’t It Different
Nines – Airplane Mode (ft NSG)
Pa Salieu – My Family (ft BackRoad Gee)
Potter Payper – Purpose
Russ & Tion Wayne – Body
Video of the Year
Aitch – Safe To Say (Directed by KC Locke)
AJ Tracey – Little More Love (Directed by KC Locke)
Ghetts – Skengman Mode (ft. Stormzy) (Directed by Nathan James Tettey)
Headie One – Princess Cuts (ft. Young T & Bugsey) (Directed by Capone)
Little Simz - Introvert (Directed by Salomon Ligthelm)
Meekz – Respect The Come Up (Directed by KC Locke)
Nines – Clout (Directed by Charlie Di Placido)
Pa Salieu – My Family (ft. BackRoad Gee) (Directed by Femi Ladi)
Russ & Tion Wayne – Body (Directed by Wowa)
Slowthai, Skepta – Cancelled (Directed by THE REST)
Mixtape of the Year
In Association with Porte Noire
Abra Cadabra – Product of My Environment
Central Cee – Wild West
Chip – Snakes and Ladders
Digga D – Made In The Pyrex
Giggs – Now Or Never
M Huncho & Nafe Smallz – DNA
NSG – Roots
Pa Salieu - Send Them To Coventry
Potter Payper – Training Day 3
Unknown T – Rise Above Hate
Radio DJ of the Year
Charlie Sloth
DJ Target
Dotty
Henrie Kwushue
Kenny Allstar
Robert Bruce
Reece Parkinson
Snoochie Shy
Tiffany Calver
Yinka & Shayna Marie
Producer of the Year
Sponsored by Simply Meds
169
5ive Beatz
Chris Rich
Ghosty
Gotcha
Hargo
M1OnTheBeat
P2J
R14
TS