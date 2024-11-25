Your site will load in 16 seconds
Michael Kiwanuka could secure No.1 with Small Changes

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Nov 25th 2024 at 6:00PM

Michael Kiwanuka could be on the way to No.1 in the albums chart this week with his new album Small Changes, which has accumulated 13,561 sales so far. The record has 12,286 sales from its physical release, whilst downloads account for 678 units and streams account for 597. 

In second place, Kendrick Lamar’s surprise album GNX has 8,917 sales, whilst Sabrina Carpenter's Short N’ Sweet (4,460 sales), Linkin Park’s From Zero (3,572 sales) and Father John Misty’s Mahashmashana (2,948 ...

