MIDEM cancelled, set to return in 2021

MIDEM 2020 has been cancelled. It was scheduled to take place on June 2-5 in Cannes, but organisers have now pulled this year’s event in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

The next edition of Midem is programmed for June 1-4, 2021, in Cannes.

“The situation related to the coronavirus is changing daily, as are government announcements and restrictions. These impact the way that we all lead our lives and conduct business. Given the uncertainty surrounding the virus and companies’ concerns for the safety of their people, it is not possible to hold Midem in June in Cannes,” said Alexandre Deniot, MIDEM director. “The Midem team is working hard to support the industry during this challenging time, especially artists and companies that have been hardest hit and when global music unity is more important than ever."

Organisers have announced plans for the MIDEM Digital Edition. It will be available to all of the music industry with livestreamed keynote sessions, talks and presentations, as well as opportunities for online conversations and meetings with other participants. Further details are set to be announced.

“We look forward to bringing everyone together at Midem 2021 in Cannes June 1-4 to celebrate the return of the music industry to healthy growth and the 55th anniversary of Midem," said Deniot. "Until then, on behalf of all the Midem team, I hope you stay strong, stay connected and above all ...stay safe."