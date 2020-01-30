Migration Advisory Committee revises post-Brexit salary threshold

The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) has released their recommendations for future immigration systems in the UK.

Employment of migrants is one of the key Brexit issues for the music industry, as reported in the latest issue of Music Week.



Amongst several recommendations, the Committee has recommended the salary threshold for skilled migrants entering the UK after Brexit should be reduced by £4,400 to £25,600.

The Committee’s proposals also cite creative roles as being among the “priority occupations”, along with health workers and scientists, a development that could help the music industry post-Brexit. The UK exits the EU at 11pm on January 31.



In its report, the Committee noted that the £30,000 level was felt to be too high for certain sectors, where respondents said employees were highly skilled but not highly paid (for example musicians, chefs).

Deborah Annetts, chief executive of the Incorporated Society of Musicians, said: “The proposals published by the Migration Advisory Committee are a step in the right direction for the future of the UK immigration system. We are grateful to the Committee for recognising the unique nature of the music profession and its contribution to our society. We are encouraged that the Committee cited creative occupations as a ‘priority occupation’ in their recommendations.



“Music knows no borders. It is vital that any immigration system supports the music industry and does not act as a barrier to collaboration. Although highly skilled, musicians are not highly paid workers, and on average earn less than £20,000 per year. Therefore, we urge that the Committee adopts the ISM’s proposals for a creative exception to the salary threshold to be put in place. This is the best way to protect our creative industries, which are worth £101.5 billion, in an ever-changing world.”