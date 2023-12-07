Miley Cyrus' Flowers is the most watched music video on YouTube in the UK during 2023

YouTube Music has revealed the UK’s Top Music Videos of 2023, with Miley Cyrus’ Flowers reigning supreme.

Flowers was the first ever solo song by a female act to spend its first 10 weeks at No.1 in the UK. It has sales to date of 1,607,389 (Official Charts Company).

Flowers also finished the year at No.1 on Apple Music’s UK rankings and has racked up more than 1.6 billion streams on Spotify, where it was the No.1 song globally in 2023.

With Central Cee and Dave's Sprinter coming up at No.2, followed by Libianca, PinkPantheress & Ice Spice, Jazzy, Lewis Capaldi and more, YouTube Music’s list presents a breadth of genres including pop, alt-pop, dancehall, UK rap and dance, as well genre-fusing tracks.

Alongside Libianca and Jazzy, rising stars in the Top 10 included Byron Messia and Strandz.

Here are YouTube Music's Top 10 UK Music Videos of 2023: