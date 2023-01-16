Your site will load in 16 seconds
Miley Cyrus shoots to singles lead with Flowers

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Jan 16th 2023 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Miley Cyrus is the early leader in the singles chart.

Flowers, the first track from Cyrus’ upcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, has 21,034 sales so far and is new in at No.1. Raye’s former No.1 Escapism (feat. 070 Shake) is close behind at No.2 on 20,396 sales. Sza’s Kill Bill (13,533 sales), Taylor Swift’s Anti-Hero (12,935 sales) and Venbee & Goddard’s Messy In Heaven (10,879 sales) complete ...

