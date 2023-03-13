Miloco adds five London studios to roster

Miloco Studios has added five London studios to its roster, which now includes 169 facilities around the world in total.

The latest studios now represented by Miloco Studios are: London residential recording studio, JBJ; Ten87’s flagship recording and production room, The Club; the commercial studios at The Qube’s creative hub; Tileyard London’s flagship studio TYE London; and The Shelter (pictured), a former bomb shelter turned mixing and writing studio in West London.

Based on Portobello Road in Notting Hill, JBJ’s recent clients include Skrillex, Olivia Rodrigo, Stormzy, Burna Boy, Sigrid and Liam Payne. It is the first London-based residential studio on Miloco’s roster, and has been built by leading acoustician Nick Whittaker.

The Club studio sits at the centre of Ten87's flagship site on Markfield Road in Tottenham. It is the largest of three studio complexes, comprising a total of 50 long-term let studio rooms with a community of 150 artists, producers and engineers.

Designed by Kahle Acoustics in collaboration with A-Zero architects, The Shelter’s studio has already welcomed artists including Jon Hopkins, Palace, Brian Eno, Katie Melua, Maya Youssef, Anna Meredith, Nick Mulvey, David Rowntree and Hayden Thorpe since it launched just over a year ago.

Founded by Tileyard resident and collaborator Sean Hargreaves, TYE London was designed by Chris Walls (Abbey Road, British Grove). Outside the studio, clients can access the amenities offered by Tileyard London.

The Qube’s studios feature state-of-the-art equipment, mood lighting and acoustics designed by Munro Acoustics.

Miloco’s studio manager Sam Rudy said: “We are delighted to welcome these new studios to the Miloco family! We’re always on the lookout for quality studios that can bring something new and unique to the roster and these studios do exactly that. We’re very excited to start representing them and can’t wait for our clients to start using them.”

Miloco began as a single London studio in 1984, and since then has evolved to become a 360-degree studio management company offering a multitude of services.

Miloco operates the largest directory of recording studios worldwide. Their studio division includes the management and running of recording and mastering studios, long-term lets and studio staff.

Miloco Management is home to award-winning producers, mixers and engineers.

Miloco Builds comprises studio builds, designs and installations for artists and producers. Miloco Gear incorporates new and second-hand audio gear sales, brokerage, financing and full studio kit-outs. The company also operates sample experts DrumDrops.