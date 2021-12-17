Mimi Webb rebounds on Music Moves Europe Charts

Mimi Webb has rebounded into the Top 20 on the Music Moves Europe Chart.
The rising UK star moved 30-12 with 24/5. The single had previously made the Top 20 and is now enjoying a revival.
Mimi Webb’s Good Without also made an impact on the chart earlier this year.
Elsewhere, there’s little change on this week’s chart. French electronic duo Oden & Fatzo are steady at the summit with their single Lauren, while Nathan Evans and Super-Hi feat. Neeka trade places at Nos. 2 and 3.
The Top 20 is below and the full chart is available here
|
Position
|
Previous
|
Weeks
|
Artist
|
Title
|
Homecountry
|
1
|
1
|
10
|
Oden & Fatzo
|
Lauren
|
FR
|
2
|
3
|
25
|
Nathan Evans
|
Told You So
|
GB
|
3
|
2
|
58
|
SUPER-HI feat. Neeka
|
Following The Sun
|
GB
|
4
|
4
|
43
|
Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted
|
Wellerman
|
GB
|
5
|
7
|
10
|
PinkPantheress
|
I Must Apologise
|
GB
|
6
|
10
|
42
|
Fred Again..
|
Marea (We've Lost Dancing)
|
GB
|
7
|
6
|
3
|
MEAU
|
Dat heb jij gedaan
|
NL
|
8
|
8
|
13
|
Holly Humberstone
|
Scarlett
|
GB
|
9
|
5
|
64
|
Shane Codd
|
Get Out My Head
|
IE
|
10
|
12
|
16
|
Griff
|
One Night
|
GB
|
11
|
9
|
32
|
Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane
|
Nice To Meet Ya
|
GB
|
12
|
30
|
13
|
Mimi Webb
|
24/5
|
GB
|
13
|
78
|
12
|
Zoe Wees feat. 6LACK
|
That's How It Goes
|
DE
|
14
|
16
|
11
|
Wet Leg
|
Wet Dream
|
GB
|
15
|
11
|
10
|
Kalhaader feat. Robyn The Bank
|
Who We Are
|
DK
|
16
|
14
|
47
|
Griff
|
Black Hole
|
GB
|
17
|
25
|
85
|
Zoe Wees
|
Control
|
DE
|
18
|
17
|
26
|
Wet Leg
|
Chaise Longue
|
GB
|
19
|
18
|
12
|
Kay Young feat. Jnr Williams
|
I've Got You
|
GB
|
20
|
19
|
6
|
ArrDee
|
Flowers
|
GB