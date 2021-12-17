Mimi Webb rebounds on Music Moves Europe Charts

Mimi Webb has rebounded into the Top 20 on the Music Moves Europe Chart.

The rising UK star moved 30-12 with 24/5. The single had previously made the Top 20 and is now enjoying a revival.

Mimi Webb’s Good Without also made an impact on the chart earlier this year.

Elsewhere, there’s little change on this week’s chart. French electronic duo Oden & Fatzo are steady at the summit with their single Lauren, while Nathan Evans and Super-Hi feat. Neeka trade places at Nos. 2 and 3.

The Top 20 is below and the full chart is available here

