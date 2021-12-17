Your site will load in 16 seconds
Mimi Webb rebounds on Music Moves Europe Charts

December 17th 2021 at 12:00PM
Mimi Webb has rebounded into the Top 20 on the Music Moves Europe Chart. 

The rising UK star moved 30-12 with 24/5. The single had previously made the Top 20 and is now enjoying a revival. 

Mimi Webb’s Good Without also made an impact on the chart earlier this year.

Elsewhere, there’s little change on this week’s chart. French electronic duo Oden & Fatzo are steady at the summit with their single Lauren, while Nathan Evans and Super-Hi feat. Neeka trade places at Nos. 2 and 3.

The Top 20 is below and the full chart is available here

Position

Previous

Weeks

Artist

Title

Homecountry

1

1

10

Oden & Fatzo

Lauren

FR

2

3

25

Nathan Evans

Told You So

GB

3

2

58

SUPER-HI feat. Neeka

Following The Sun

GB

4

4

43

Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted

Wellerman

GB

5

7

10

PinkPantheress

I Must Apologise

GB

6

10

42

Fred Again..

Marea (We've Lost Dancing)

GB

7

6

3

MEAU

Dat heb jij gedaan

NL

8

8

13

Holly Humberstone

Scarlett

GB

9

5

64

Shane Codd

Get Out My Head

IE

10

12

16

Griff

One Night

GB

11

9

32

Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane

Nice To Meet Ya

GB

12

30

13

Mimi Webb

24/5

GB

13

78

12

Zoe Wees feat. 6LACK

That's How It Goes

DE

14

16

11

Wet Leg

Wet Dream

GB

15

11

10

Kalhaader feat. Robyn The Bank

Who We Are

DK

16

14

47

Griff

Black Hole

GB

17

25

85

Zoe Wees

Control

DE

18

17

26

Wet Leg

Chaise Longue

GB

19

18

12

Kay Young feat. Jnr Williams

I've Got You

GB

20

19

6

ArrDee

Flowers

GB
