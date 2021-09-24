Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Mimi Webb soars into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20

September 24th 2021 at 12:00PM
Mimi Webb soars into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20

It’s in its 24th week in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 100, but Mimi Webb’s smash Good Without is still fighting strong as it re-enters the Top 20 once more. The track dropped down to No.24 last week following a successful run in the Top 10 which saw it reach a peak of No.5, but this week it’s back and rises to take No.19.

In the Top 5; Super-Hi maintains No.1 with Following The Sun for another week, Nathan Evans remains at No.2 with Wellerman, Shane Codd moves 14-3 with Get Out My Head, Wes Nelson takes No.4 with Nice To Meet Ya and Nathan Evans’ latest hit Told You So drops to No.5.

There are no new entries on the chart this week, but PinkPantheress is the biggest mover shifting 11 spaces at 27-16 with viral TikTok song Just For Me.

To view the complete Top 100 click here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 46 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
2 2 31 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
3 14 52 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
4 6 20 Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane Nice To Meet Ya GB
5 3 13 Nathan Evans Told You So GB
6 4 12 Frenetik feat. Jul Je Sais BE
7 5 30 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB
8 10 3 Fred Again.. Billie (Loving Arms) GB
9 7 13 Rain Radio feat. DJ Craig Gorman Talk About GB
10 9 14 Wet Leg Chaise Longue GB
11 8 11 Goodboys Bongo Cha Cha Cha GB
12 13 28 Arlo Parks Too Good GB
13 11 73 Zoe Wees Control DE
14 21 13 A36 Samma Gamla Vanliga SE
15 15 25 Russ Millions feat. Tion Wayne Body GB
16 27 6 PinkPantheress Just For Me GB
17 22 4 Surya Sen Jessica GB
18 20 4 Griff One Night GB
19 26 24 Mimi Webb Good Without GB
20 16 35 Griff Black Hole GB
author twitter FOLLOW Sarah Thomas


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021