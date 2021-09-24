Mimi Webb soars into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20

It’s in its 24th week in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 100, but Mimi Webb’s smash Good Without is still fighting strong as it re-enters the Top 20 once more. The track dropped down to No.24 last week following a successful run in the Top 10 which saw it reach a peak of No.5, but this week it’s back and rises to take No.19.

In the Top 5; Super-Hi maintains No.1 with Following The Sun for another week, Nathan Evans remains at No.2 with Wellerman, Shane Codd moves 14-3 with Get Out My Head, Wes Nelson takes No.4 with Nice To Meet Ya and Nathan Evans’ latest hit Told You So drops to No.5.

There are no new entries on the chart this week, but PinkPantheress is the biggest mover shifting 11 spaces at 27-16 with viral TikTok song Just For Me.

To view the complete Top 100 click here.