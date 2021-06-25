Your site will load in 16 seconds
Mimi Webb soars into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 5

June 25th 2021 at 12:00PM
After 11 weeks in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart, 21-year-old British singer-songwriter Mimi Webb has hit the Top 5 with her biggest-selling single so far, Good Without. It is also Mimi’s highest chart position to date, moving 8-5 on last week.

Elsewhere in the Top 5: Nathan Evans’ Wellerman holds onto the No.1 spot, while HVME’s Goosebumps (No.2), Super-Hi’s Following The Sun (No.3), and Fred Again’s Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing) (No.4) are all non-movers.

No new tracks debut in the Top 20 this week, but the biggest mover arrives with Duncan Laurence, climbing 13-7 with his track Arcade which first hit the chart 78 weeks ago.

To view the full Top 100, click here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 18 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
2 2 49 HVME Goosebumps ES
3 3 33 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
4 4 17 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB
5 8 11 Mimi Webb Good Without GB
6 6 7 Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane Nice To Meet Ya GB
7 13 78 Duncan Laurence Arcade NL
8 11 22 Griff Black Hole GB
9 5 39 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
10 7 23 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE
11 12 8 Everyone You Know Higher GB
12 14 60 Zoe Wees Control DE
13 9 4 Zoe Wees Hold Me Like You Used To DE
14 19 4 Griff One Foot In Front Of The Other GB
15 10 3 Pa Salieu feat. Slowthai Glidin GB
16 17 5 Holly Humberstone The Walls Are Way Too Thin GB
17 15 11 Origin8a & Propa feat. Benny Page Harmony GB
18 23 6 Dmnds feat. Nito-Onna Calabria IT
19 18 31 Arlo Parks Caroline GB
20 16 12 Russ Millions feat. Tion Wayne Body GB
