Mimi Webb soars into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 5

After 11 weeks in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart, 21-year-old British singer-songwriter Mimi Webb has hit the Top 5 with her biggest-selling single so far, Good Without. It is also Mimi’s highest chart position to date, moving 8-5 on last week.
Elsewhere in the Top 5: Nathan Evans’ Wellerman holds onto the No.1 spot, while HVME’s Goosebumps (No.2), Super-Hi’s Following The Sun (No.3), and Fred Again’s Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing) (No.4) are all non-movers.
No new tracks debut in the Top 20 this week, but the biggest mover arrives with Duncan Laurence, climbing 13-7 with his track Arcade which first hit the chart 78 weeks ago.
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|Homecountry
|1
|1
|18
|Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted
|Wellerman
|GB
|2
|2
|49
|HVME
|Goosebumps
|ES
|3
|3
|33
|SUPER-HI feat. Neeka
|Following The Sun
|GB
|4
|4
|17
|Fred Again..
|Marea (We've Lost Dancing)
|GB
|5
|8
|11
|Mimi Webb
|Good Without
|GB
|6
|6
|7
|Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane
|Nice To Meet Ya
|GB
|7
|13
|78
|Duncan Laurence
|Arcade
|NL
|8
|11
|22
|Griff
|Black Hole
|GB
|9
|5
|39
|Shane Codd
|Get Out My Head
|IE
|10
|7
|23
|Zoe Wees
|Girls Like Us
|DE
|11
|12
|8
|Everyone You Know
|Higher
|GB
|12
|14
|60
|Zoe Wees
|Control
|DE
|13
|9
|4
|Zoe Wees
|Hold Me Like You Used To
|DE
|14
|19
|4
|Griff
|One Foot In Front Of The Other
|GB
|15
|10
|3
|Pa Salieu feat. Slowthai
|Glidin
|GB
|16
|17
|5
|Holly Humberstone
|The Walls Are Way Too Thin
|GB
|17
|15
|11
|Origin8a & Propa feat. Benny Page
|Harmony
|GB
|18
|23
|6
|Dmnds feat. Nito-Onna
|Calabria
|IT
|19
|18
|31
|Arlo Parks
|Caroline
|GB
|20
|16
|12
|Russ Millions feat. Tion Wayne
|Body
|GB