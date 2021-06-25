Mimi Webb soars into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 5

After 11 weeks in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart, 21-year-old British singer-songwriter Mimi Webb has hit the Top 5 with her biggest-selling single so far, Good Without. It is also Mimi’s highest chart position to date, moving 8-5 on last week.

Elsewhere in the Top 5: Nathan Evans’ Wellerman holds onto the No.1 spot, while HVME’s Goosebumps (No.2), Super-Hi’s Following The Sun (No.3), and Fred Again’s Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing) (No.4) are all non-movers.

No new tracks debut in the Top 20 this week, but the biggest mover arrives with Duncan Laurence, climbing 13-7 with his track Arcade which first hit the chart 78 weeks ago.

