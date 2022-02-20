Mimi Webb targets Top 5 single with House On Fire

Mimi Webb is chasing her first Top 5 single this week.

The UK breakout star is currently placed at No.6 as the highest new entry, according to the Official Chart: First Look.

Mimi Webb’s previous highest-charting single is Good Without, which made No.8 and spent 21 weeks inside the Top 75. It has sales to date of 595,845, according to the Official Charts Company.

Mimi Webb was a Music Week cover star in January and helped RCA become the No.1 label in 2021 based on market share. She also made a big impact on TikTok.

We Don’t Talk About Bruno from Encanto is currently on course for a sixth week at No.1.

Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon have released their rock remix of former No.1 single Bad Habits, sending the track back up from No.18 to No.9.

Tion Wayne & M24 are chasing a high new entry with Knock Knock, which is currently at No.20.