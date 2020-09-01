Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs and Maren Morris among nominees for 54th Annual CMA Awards

September 1st 2020 at 2:35PM
Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs and Maren Morris among nominees for 54th Annual CMA Awards

The Country Music Association has announced the nominees for The 54th Annual CMA Awards, with Miranda Lambert topping the list at seven nominations.

Other top nominees include Luke Combs with six nominations – including his first ever nod for Entertainer Of The Year, Maren Morris with five nods, Dan + Shay, producer Jay Joyce and Carly Pearce each with four, and Justin Bieber, Ashley McBryde and Keith Urban each up for trophies in three categories. 

The ceremony will be broadcast live broadcast on Wednesday, November 11.

Lambert’s latest round of nominatons has made CMA Awards history as the first female artist to accumulate a record-breaking 55 total career nods – an official press release confirmed the record was previously held by Reba McEntire, who earned her 51st nomination this year.

Speaking about the announcement, Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer, said: “This year’s nominees represent the passion, creativity and hope our world could use more of these days. From record-shattering milestones to reaching across genre lines, these finalists are outstanding examples of the craft and camaraderie Country Music holds deeply. As we navigate the coming months and look to properly honor our nominees and the community, we are committed to delivering the safest and most memorable live television experience our artists, creators and fans could ask for. We cannot wait to reveal our two incredible CMA Awards hosts in just a few weeks and we look forward to celebrating Country Music this November!” 

As recently revealed in an exclusive Music Week report in a recent issue, country music is currently enjoying a huge growth on DSPs in the UK. Apple Music has also recently launched a dedicated country music station featuring shows from The ShiresLuke Combs, Carrie Underwood and Ty Bentli.

You can see the full list of nominations below:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs  

Miranda Lambert   

Carrie Underwood  

Keith Urban   

 

SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer 

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber) 
Producer: Dan Smyers 
Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs 
Producer: Scott Moffatt 
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley  

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert 
Producer: Jay Joyce 
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce  

“The Bones” – Maren Morris 
Producer: Greg Kurstin 
Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin 

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett 
Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale 
Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller 


ALBUM OF THE YEAR   
Award goes to Artist and Producer(s) 

Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi 

Never Will – Ashley McBryde 
Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets 

Old Dominion – Old Dominion 
Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion 

What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs 
Producer: Scott Moffatt 

Wildcard – Miranda Lambert 
Producer: Jay Joyce 

 

SONG OF THE YEAR  
Award goes to Songwriters 

“Bluebird”  
Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert 

“The Bones”  
Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz 

“Even Though I'm Leaving”  
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher 

“I Hope You're Happy Now”  
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton 

“More Hearts Than Mine”  
Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland 

 

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR  

Miranda Lambert   

Ashley McBryde  

Maren Morris  

Kacey Musgraves  

Carrie Underwood   

 

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR  

Eric Church   

Luke Combs  

Thomas Rhett  

Chris Stapleton  

Keith Urban    


VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A 

Little Big Town  

Midland  

Old Dominion   

Rascal Flatts  


VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR  

Brooks & Dunn  

Brothers Osborne  

Dan + Shay   

Florida Georgia Line  

Maddie & Tae


MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR  
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s) 

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber) 
Producer: Dan Smyers 

“Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban 
Producer: Dann Huff 

“The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier 
Producer: Greg Kurstin 

“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack) 
Producer: Jay Joyce 

“I Hope You're Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice 
Producer: busbee 


MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR  

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle 

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar 

Rob McNelley, Guitar 

Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar 

Derek Wells, Guitar 


MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR  
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director 

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber) 
Director: Patrick Tracy 

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert 
Director: Trey Fanjoy 

“Homemade” – Jake Owen 
Director: Justin Clough 

“I Hope You're Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice 
Director: Sam Siske 

“Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton 
Director: David Coleman 


NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR  

Jimmie Allen  

Ingrid Andress  

Gabby Barrett  

Carly Pearce  

Morgan Wallen   

 

Photo: Ellen Von Unwerth 

 

author twitter FOLLOW George Garner


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020