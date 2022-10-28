MITS line-up revealed for Jamal Edwards tribute

Jamal Edwards MBE will be recognised for his outstanding contribution to the music industry at a gala Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS) ceremony on Monday, November 7 at Grosvenor House Hotel.

This is the first MITS Award to be given posthumously, with Jamal Edwards also being the youngest recipient of the award, showing the incredible extent of how much he achieved in his 31 years.

Today the artists have been revealed for the ceremony: Little Simz, Jorja Smith, Mahalia and Max Cyrus will each pay their own personal tribute with their performances.

Mahalia said: “The first time I met Jamal, I was 12 in a field at Bestival. At first, he kind of looked at me like I was crazy and then he smiled and said ‘Go on, then’. A year later, he put me on SBTV for my first official online performance. He was one of the first people to truly believe in me and give me a platform and I will always feel somehow indebted to him for that. His impact on popular music and where the industry is today really can’t be overstated. Love you forever, Jam.”

The gala is being held in aid of the BRIT Trust, Nordoff Robbins and The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust, the charity set up by his family in 2022 to honour his memory and continue his legacy. The trust’s objectives are to support those causes that mattered most to Jamal Edwards: combatting homelessness, supporting people with mental health issues, and providing young people with essential life skills.

Jamal Edwards’ acknowledgement follows 2021 MITS honouree Pete Tong, and sees him join the ranks of previous recipients including Annie Lennox, Kylie Minogue, Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Emma Banks, Rob Stringer, Sir Lucian Grainge, Ahmet Ertegun, Michael Eavis and Roger Daltrey.

The MITS Award is sponsored by PPL, SJM Concerts, Spotify, Voly Music and YouTube.