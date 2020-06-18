MOBO Help Musicians Fund increases to £100k investment

MOBO Trust and Help Musicians have announced today that they will grow their partnership MOBO Help Musicians Fund in order to help support more artists, expanding their investment to £100,000.

The fund, which is in its fourth year, states that it aims to help artists’ creative output, business skills, health and wellbeing helping 50 projects in its running. This year sees its fund grow from £60,000 to £100,000 in an effort to further invest into black artists.

The MOBO Help Musicians Fund will offer £3,000 towards artists’ creative output, and ThinkMusic will organise 1-2-1 sessions where business advice will be personalised for the artist’s individual needs given by industry professionals.

The British Association for Performing Arts Medicine professionals will also be offering 1-2-1 sessions regarding the artist’s health, ranging from physical to mental health with a specialist referral available if needed.

Kanya King, MOBO founder said: "In times of trouble we have always looked to music and our musicians to provide a sense of relief, express our feelings and emotions and to share messages of hope. In these challenge times, we could really do with some hope.

“This is why MOBO are proud to continue our partnership with Help Musicians as we go further than ever to support our musicians as they face the uncertainty of a Post COVID-19 world and what it means to be a working artist. We stand in unity to support them"

Help Musicians director of programme, Claire Gevaux added: “Help Musicians is incredibly pleased to not only continue our partnership with MOBO but also to expand the support package offered by the MOBO Help Musicians Fund into something that contributes to a musician’s personal sense of balance.

“We believe that having access to business knowledge has a unique ability to empower artists, and when combined with the right health and wellbeing support, plus the funds to create, musicians have a stronger opportunity to thrive in their careers as well as their lives.”

Applications and guidelines for the 2020 MOBO Help Musicians Fund will be available from June 29.