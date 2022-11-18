MOBOLISE teams with music distribution and label services company The Orchard

MOBO Group has revealed a key partnership for its recruitment and mentoring platform, MOBOLISE.

Following a successful launch phase, MOBILISE has teamed up with music distribution and artist & label services company The Orchard.

Every company on the MOBOLISE platform commits to addressing racial imbalance in the workplace. These already include partners across the creative and financial industries such as Burberry, NBCUniversal, PPL, HSBC and Superdry.

MOBOLISE is the vision of MOBO Group and MOBO Awards founder and CEO Kanya King.

“The early success of the MOBO Awards required the support of leading stars in the music industry, that’s why we are delighted that the stars of the corporate world have partnered with MOBOLISE to accelerate our impact,” she said.

MOBOLISE supports and connects career opportunities to empower diversity, excellence and transformation in the workplace via a jobs board, mentoring and career development events and learning resources.

It aims to create a more equitable industry by overcoming systemic barriers faced by Black professionals, which has seen them 15.4% more likely to be unemployed and nearly twice less likely to work in managerial positions, with only 1.4% of creative industry jobs being held by Black talent.

It’s time to MOBOLISE and join the movement Kanya King

MOBOLISE was created especially, but not exclusively, for Black professionals and is designed to work with a broad range of partners to provide a community for Black talent to thrive professionally, connect with each other through specially curated partner events, learn through industry leading mentoring and training resources, and directly access career opportunities.

MOBOLISE CEO Kanya King added: “The systemic inequalities experienced by Black talent have been all pervasive and enduring and a shift has long been needed. MOBOLISE aims to affect real, lasting, positive change one job at a time and it's exciting to get such engagement across industries. MOBOLISE is more than a recruitment and mentoring platform, working together with its ‘Trailblazer’ partners MOBOLISE is a movement for change and we welcome the pivotal addition of our new ‘Trailblazer’ partner The Orchard. Today’s announcement is made all the more special ahead of the 25th MOBO Awards on November 30 which will be our biggest celebration yet. MOBOLISE will help to build an inclusive culture within companies and further embed DE&I into partners’ brand DNA. It’s time to MOBOLISE and join the movement.”

Naledi Nyahuma Seck, VP, diversity & inclusion, The Orchard, said: “MOBOLISE directly supports The Orchard’s goal to attract diverse talent by providing resources and information to the MOBOLISE community as well as direct recruitment opportunities to add to our workforce. The Orchard’s DEI strategy aims to provide access to resources and opportunities to historically excluded groups through strategic programs and partnerships with companies like MOBOLISE. One of The Orchard’s DEI principles is mobility; we are committed to investing in our current and future employees as they advance in their careers and create lasting change.”

The MOBOLISE platform is now open for registrations, the jobs board is live and partnership opportunities are available to all businesses.