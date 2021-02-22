The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Mogwai are the early leaders in the albums chart.

With 2,883 physical sales, the Glaswegian group’s 10th studio album has moved 3,977 units so far and is in pole position ahead of Foo Fighters’ Medicine At Midnight. Ghetts’ Conflict Of Interest is new in at No.3 with 2,2182 sales. With 1,249 sales from streams, it is eclipsing the Top 2 on DSPs, with streaming data for Sunday yet to ...