Montreux Jazz Festival reveals MJF Spotlight 20 Artists To Watch for 2023

Montreux Jazz Festival has released the complete list for its MJF Spotlight 20 Artists To Watch for 2023.

The iconic Swiss festival has a long history of identifying and supporting the next generation of talent. The 20 international artists selected are those it has tipped to break through in the year ahead.

Drawing on Montreux Jazz Festival’s curation skills, this year’s list spans eight different countries, as well as an eclectic range of genres that aligns with the festival’s diverse programming.

From June 30 to July 15, 2023, the Montreux Jazz Festival will return to the Lake Geneva shoreline for its 57th edition.

The MJF Spotlight 20 Artists to Watch in 2023 are:

Cat Burns

D4vd

Doechii

Domi & JD Beck

Dove Cameron

Ekkstacy

Ethan Bortnick

FLO

Gayle

Ilira

Jvke

Lovejoy

Overmono

Piri & Tommy

Shenseea

Stacey Ryan

Talk

The Doug

Tokischa

Uncle Waffles



The list of the year’s rising stars is part of Montreux Jazz Festival’s music initiative MJF Spotlight, which was created to support emerging artists and new music with original content creation and live performances all year round. Lady Blackbird, Fred again.., Nicki Nicole, Sam Ryder and Kings Elliot were among the 2022 Spotlight alumni.

Montreux Jazz Festival will expand its support for MJF Spotlight artists in 2023 by holding a winter residency in Villars-Sur-Ollon, Switzerland, at the Villars Palace in partnership with Villars Institute. This will feature several live showcases from talent that will be livestreamed on TikTok, following a partnership agreement with the video app.

Mathieu Jaton, CEO Montreux Jazz Festival, said: “We are so thrilled to announce our MJF Spotlight 20 Artists To Watch for 2023, featuring some tremendous up-and-coming artists from all parts of the world, expertly selected by the bookers of the Montreux Jazz Festival and the Montreux Jazz Artists Foundation. Supporting emerging artists is part of the DNA of Montreux Jazz Festival, so we’re excited to grow the Spotlight project even bigger in 2023 and continue providing a platform for the next generation of talent.”

The Spotlight initiative is part of Montreux’s mission to diversify and perpetuate the festival’s exposure through its subsidiary media company Montreux Media Ventures. Launched in 2019, Montreux Media Ventures was created to evolve the festival from an annual event into a company creating high quality content all year round.