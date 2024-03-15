MPG Awards reveal nominations for 2024, women represent 50% of shortlist

The Music Producers Guild has revealed the shortlist for their 2024 awards, with the likes of Catherine Marks, Steph Marziano, Lostboy, Lau.ra, Kwes, Amy Sergeant, Manon Grandjean, Fred Again.., MNEK, Izzy McPhee, Jess Camilleri, Mike Hillier, Fiona Cruickshank, Kirsty Whalley and David Wrench all in the running.

MPG has confirmed that while over the past two years over 50% of the winners have been women, 2024 marks the first time women represent 50% of the shortlist.

Mike Hillier, Kirsty Whalley and David Wrench are going head-to-head to receive the Dolby Atmos Mixer Of The Year award, while The Producer Of The Year category features 2020 winner Catherine Marks (Boygenius, The Record), 2021 writer-producer nominee, Steph Marziano (Picture Parlour), Lostboy (Kylie Minogue), and Kwes (Loyle Carter).

Eve Horne, Tayte Nickols and Elliot Vaughan, meanwhile, are all nominated for Breakthrough Producer of the Year.

Speaking about the ceremony, Matt Taylor, executive director of the MPG, said: “The MPG Awards celebrate excellence in music production and nothing else. It’s what has made them the most esteemed awards in music production. Therefore, it comes no surprise to share that for the first-time women represent over 50% of the shortlist. Not because they are women, but because these producers and engineers are doing amazing work and voted for by their peers. It’s indicative of the positive change the MPG has been showing the industry. The MPG Awards are known for reflecting the industry back on itself, and this year we can see the change is being secured.”

The MPG has announced legendary producer/engineer Ken Scott as winner of the MPG Special Recognition Award, in association with Abbey Road.

Sally Davies, MD, Abbey Road, said: “A huge congratulations to Ken Scott on receiving the well-deserved Special Recognition Award, commemorating his remarkable 60 years of invaluable contributions to the music industry. Since starting in our tape library at the age of 16, Ken has left an indelible mark on countless records, artists, music makers and fans worldwide through his unwavering passion for music production and engineering. Abbey Road Studios takes immense pride in supporting the MPG Awards and celebrating legends such as Ken Scott. We look forward to 25 April, where we’ll honour Ken’s extraordinary legacy alongside the industry’s finest talents.”

The remaining two gifted awards, PPL Present The MPG Award For Outstanding Contribution To UK Music, and the MPG Inspiration Award will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Awards ceremony will take place on April 25 at new venue, The Troxy, London. Tickets are on-sale now.

You can see the full list of nominations below:

Producer of the Year sponsored by Flare Audio

Catherine Marks

Steph Marziano

Lostboy

Kwes

Writer-Producer of the Year sponsored by Novation

LostBoy

Lau.ra

David Stewart

Breakthrough Producer of the Year

Tayte Nickols

Elliot Vaughan

Eve Horne

Self-Producing Artist sponsored by Focusrite Scarlett

Fred again…

Hundred Reasons (Larry Hibbit)

Everything But The Girl (Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt)

Recording Engineer of the Year sponsored by AMS Neve

Fiona Cruickshank

Ramera Abraham

Kirsty Whalley

Rising Star sponsored by PACE Anti-Piracy, Inc

Amy Sergeant

Izzy McPhee

Jess Camilleri

Mix Engineer of the Year sponsored by Avid

Catherine Marks

Dan Grech-Marguerat

Marta Salogni

Manon Grandjean

Mastering Engineer of the Year

Katie Tavini

John Davis

Matt Colton

Vocal Producer of the Year

Lorna Blackwood

Cameron Gower Poole

MNEK (Uzoechi Emenike)

Unsung Hero sponsored by Musicians Union

Myles Clarke

Grace Capaldi

Brendon Harding

Studio of the Year sponsored by Neumann

Metropolis

Real World

Strongroom

AIR Studios



Original Score Recording of the Year

Barbie (Score from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Soundtrack From The Netflix Film)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Album of the Year sponsored by Mix with The Masters

Boygenius: ‘the record’

Ezra Collective: ‘Where I’m Meant To Be’

Olivia Dean: ‘Messy’



Dolby Atmos Mixer of The Year sponsored by Dolby

Mike Hillier

Kirsty Whalley

David Wrench