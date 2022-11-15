Ms Banks, Steel Banglez, Kali Claire and more join Ultimate Seminar London line-up

The Ultimate Seminar has announced further names for this year's London event on November 19.

The event aims to inspire and engage with the next generation of music professionals. It follows the first ever live regional event last year hosted at Liverpool’s Philharmonic Hall.

Free to attend subject to availability and registration, the London event this month takes place at 1 Wimpole Street - registration is open here.

Latest additions to the London line-up include producer and artist Steel Banglez, singer, songwriter and producer Kali Claire, artist, songwriter and producer Hamzaa, rising star Lost Girl, producer NK-OK, singer, songwriter and producer Daecolm, songwriter Taneisha Jackson, and rapper Ms Banks.

Speaking on her involvement in the Ultimate Seminar, Ms Banks said: “If I could just help one person with my experience I’d be happy, so when the opportunity shows itself why not speak?”

Ultimate Seminar London 2021

This year's Ultimate Seminar will include discussions on the music business with the Knowing Your Business, Major Mindset, Cre8ive Breakers, Scoring A Hit, Marketing & A&R Xchange, and Artist Breakthrough panels. The event will provide attendees with the opportunity to learn from top industry execs as well as artists, songwriters and producers.

Last year’s London event saw emerging artists Jaz Karis, Bellah, Dreya Mac and Cat Burns join the PPL Artist Breakthrough panel.

Following the success of fully subscribed 1:1 consultations, the London attendees will have the opportunity to book 1:1 consultations with top execs to gain insight into their chosen field.

The Ultimate Seminar is sponsored by Island Records, Warner Records UK, Atlantic, Parlophone, EMI/ Capitol, Columbia, RCA, Ministry of Sound, Virgin, TikTok, PPL, PRS, BMI, YMU, Darco Recordings, Hipgnosis and Sentric.