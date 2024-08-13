Music co-working initiative H.O.M.E partners with creative and industry organisations

H.O.M.E, the new venture providing affordable co-working opportunities for independent music entrepreneurs and companies, has formed partnerships with creative organisation The Halley and industry body Music Technology UK (MTUK).

This new initiative will see The Halley, an East London-based studio and workspace collective for London’s creative community, and MTUK, which represents the UK music tech ecosystem, offering discounted co-working opportunities and curated events at H.O.M.E (House Of Music & Entertainment) to their members. Both will reciprocate by providing H.O.M.E members access to a range of offers including discounted studio time, meeting spaces and networking opportunities.

The Halley is part of AEI Ventures, which has its roots in a range of dance music brands and companies and invests in community-driven businesses across music and hospitality. Based in Haggerston, East London The Halley offers studios, cafes and a workspace to music creatives and describes itself as “a space for independent minds with music at its heart.”

MTUK is a membership organisation that aligns with the UK music industry to support growth. They aim to build innovative partnerships with music industry stakeholders, supporting new and existing initiatives.

H.O.M.E was unveiled earlier this year by Andy Allen, the founder of international music merchandising and tech company BSI Merch (formerly Backstreet International). With its debut offering launching in East London, the 6,000 sq ft property in Commercial Street, London H.O.M.E provides desk space and private offices, meeting rooms, a podcast studio, street-front retail space, and an event and performance area for industry showcases and events. It is the first of what is intended to be a network of hubs throughout the UK and Europe.

Matt Cartmell, chief executive, Music Technology UK, said: “I’m really pleased that we are partnering with H.O.M.E – our community of 80+ music tech startups is a perfect fit for H.O.M.E’s network of music industry professionals. We’re looking forward to the many collaborative opportunities that the partnership will provide.”

Paolo Silvestro, workspace & community manager at The Halley, said: “This partnership will create a great opportunity for both The Halley and H.O.M.E members to expand their network and the use of the facilities between our two spaces."

Andy Allen said: “The vision behind H.O.M.E was always to create a wholly independent environment that acknowledges the changing nature of the music industry and the need for flexible, affordable co-working opportunities alongside the opportunity to interact and collaborate with likeminded individuals and companies. The Halley and MTUK both fit that bill perfectly and we are looking forward to collaborating on a range of offers and initiatives for our respective members and users.”

PHOTO: (left to right) Matt Cartmell, MTUK, Andy Allen, H.O.M.E and Paolo Silvestro, The Halley