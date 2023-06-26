Music Gateway launches Ignite music fund offering advances up to £50,000

Music Gateway has launched Ignite, a new music fund targeted at the independent sector.

Eligible artists will have access to funds of up to £50,000 per advance for use on the promotion of new releases across playlist promotion, radio & press campaigns, digital marketing strategies and sync optimisation and representation.

Music Gateway is a hub for music services, including distribution, publishing admin, sync representation and promotional campaigns. It services tracks to more than 300 DSPs worldwide, including leading platforms Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music and Deezer.

As part of the Ignite programme, artists will join a curated roster of talent while working with the in-house team at Music Gateway on release strategies, royalty registrations and representation for sync licensing.

"Our team have been fortunate enough to develop and support some incredible talent over the years,” said Sophie Small, chief operating officer. “This fund is designed for us to continue to do this in a way that increases the level of support we can provide outside of services for specific representation or campaigns and bring it all together in a way that still keeps the artists in control of their ownership, which is at the heart of what we do. We're looking forward to elevating the success we bring to artists and announcing some major signings through the initiative."

We're looking forward to elevating the success we bring to artists and announcing some major signings through the initiative Sophie Small

Music Gateway will be responsible for registering and distributing music, running campaigns and pitching for sync. The advance will be recouped through royalty earnings; artists retain 100% ownership of rights.

Ignite is designed for artists and rights-holders who have an existing portfolio of songs released with a proven track record of income across a period of more than six months. Funds can be used by the artist for recording, merch production, promotion and other services, including those offered by Music Gateway.

Artists are not obliged to use Music Gateway’s promotional services during the Ignite term, which is a minimum of 12 months. Digital distribution and publishing admin does have to go through Music Gateway as part of the terms of the agreement, as this is how the platform will directly recoup advances.

Music Gateway has a free basic tier, as well as Pro and Unlimited options charging £15 to £30 a month. The Ignite fund is open to any eligible artist globally.