Music industry pays tribute to Sinéad O'Connor, legendary Irish singer dies aged 56

The music industry is today (July 26) paying tribute to legendary Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor.

News of the star’s passing was confirmed by her family. She was 56.

As reported by the BBC, they said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

No cause of death has yet been confirmed.

As both a solo artist behind a host of platinum and gold-selling albums, and an activist, Sinéad O'Connor made a huge impact.

Released in 1990, her hit cover of Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U, complete with its iconic video, became one of the ubiquitous hits of the 90s. It has sold 777,864 copies to date in the UK since Official Charts Company data began in 1994.

O'Connor provided another one of the '90's most memorable moments when, in 1992, she ripped up a photograph of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live.

O'Connor released 10 studio albums in her life-time, her last outing being 2014's I'm Not Bossy I'm The Boss which debuted at No.22 in the charts and has sold 11,752 to date. Her best-selling album in the UK is 1990's I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got, which stands on sales of 111,261.

People from across the music industry are taking to social media to pay tribute to the late star. You can read a selection of them below:

Heartbroken to hear that Sinead O'connor has died. Iconic. Bold. Passionate. Not afraid to stand up for what and who she believed in. Thinking of those close to her and sending love. pic.twitter.com/keJLXPlUgQ — Sybil Bell ???????? (@SybilBell) July 26, 2023

Devastated to hear of the passing of #SineadOConnor . Back in the 90’s she came over to my tiny room in a shared flat in Tooting and we jammed together for ages. She was so kind to my flat mates including @MykolachiHello who she sweetly complimented on her red coat… She stayed… — Nitin Sawhney (@thenitinsawhney) July 26, 2023

Sinead performing Mandinka on Top of the Pops was one of the most brain-opening moments of my childhood, and her version of Nothing Compares stands as one of those rare, completely impeccable songs.



Sending love to all who knew and loved her, especially @SouthWind_Blows — Laura Barton (@missbarton) July 26, 2023

Tribute coming on the show imminently @absoluteradio

Sinead O’Connor..such a class act pic.twitter.com/rlV28h47OH — DANIELLE PERRY (@danielleperry) July 26, 2023

Rest In Peace to the amazing Sinead O'Connor. ?



She took a legendary Prince song and made it her own, creating one of the biggest hits of the 90s.



An icon. pic.twitter.com/l02da1AikH — Defected Records (@DefectedRecords) July 26, 2023

Unbearably sad news about Sinead O’Connor. A terrific, questing artist and easily one of the best vocalists I’ve ever seen perform. Never truly given her due. What a shame. — Robin Murray (@ClashRobin) July 26, 2023

Today we lost a legend.



RIP Sinead O’Connor.



Nothing compares 2 u. ?? — Hannah Wants (@hannah_wants) July 26, 2023

We're saddened to hear that PRS member Sinéad O'Connor has died at the age of 56. An iconic multi-award winning singer-songwriter who was an inspiration to so many. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/idx24XDFpr — PRS for Music (@PRSforMusic) July 26, 2023

Rest in Rhythm….

Sinead O'Connor - Nothing Compares 2 U (Live) https://t.co/N9D3tUEXuf via @YouTube — Creation Records (@creationrecords) July 26, 2023

Barely out of your teens, you start to realise that the way you process the world around you is different to the way everyone else does. Then songs like this start to pour out of you. And soon the rest of the world will know it too. #RIPSinead https://t.co/k83nbq29zQ — Pete Paphides (@petepaphides) July 26, 2023

I am devastated, I’m typing this through the tears. Sinead O’Connor was one of my musical heroes. She was a warrior. My heart is heavy and sore. She became an oft-parodied figure in popular culture. Every time she spoke out, she was at risk of being cancelled. But she did it… pic.twitter.com/aDvEYMpSD7 — Linda Coogan Byrne (@lindacooganb) July 26, 2023

