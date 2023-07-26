Your site will load in 16 seconds
July 26th 2023 at 8:09PM
Music industry pays tribute to Sinéad O'Connor, legendary Irish singer dies aged 56

The music industry is today (July 26) paying tribute to legendary Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor.

News of the star’s passing was confirmed by her family. She was 56.

As reported by the BBC, they said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

No cause of death has yet been confirmed. 

As both a solo artist behind a host of platinum and gold-selling albums, and an activist, Sinéad O'Connor made a huge impact.

Released in 1990, her hit cover of Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U, complete with its iconic video, became one of the ubiquitous hits of the 90s. It has sold 777,864 copies to date in the UK since Official Charts Company data began in 1994. 

O'Connor provided another one of the '90's most memorable moments when, in 1992, she ripped up a photograph of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live.

O'Connor released 10 studio albums in her life-time, her last outing being 2014's I'm Not Bossy I'm The Boss which debuted at No.22 in the charts and has sold 11,752 to date. Her best-selling album in the UK is 1990's I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got, which stands on sales of 111,261. 

People from across the music industry are taking to social media to pay tribute to the late star. You can read a selection of them below: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Photo: Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty


