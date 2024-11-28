Music law firm Statham Gill Davies to merge with Moore Kingston Smith

Specialist music law firm Statham Gill Davies (SGD) is merging with Moore Kingston Smith, a multi-disciplinary advisory, tax and audit firm.

In January 2025, SGD will merge with the legal services team of Moore Kingston Smith to create a new law firm: Moore SGD Law.

SGD has built a reputation as expert music lawyers, including a band two Chambers and Partners ranking in music.

Moore Kingston Smith will be joined by SGD’s 24 professionals with plans to achieve further growth.

Bringing specialist legal expertise to further enhance Moore Kingston Smith’s dedicated media team of over 100 experts, Moore SGD Law will cater to the specific needs of the music, media and entertainment industries.

Matt Meadows (pictured), managing partner of Moore Kingston Smith, said: “SGD’s team of exceptional and seasoned lawyers are a very welcome addition to our legal services team. Significantly widening our legal offering, we’re delighted to combine our expertise, enabling us to mutually carry out much broader work for our clients, together as Moore SGD Law.”

John Statham, founding Partner of Statham Gill Davies, said: “Over the years, several SGD partners have collaborated with Moore Kingston Smith, and their appreciation for our services, along with our shared values, led them to approach us about joining forces. Both SGD and Moore Kingston Smith are renowned, successful brands, and this partnership represents a unique opportunity to combine our strengths.

“By leveraging Moore Kingston Smith’s robust market presence and extensive client base across diverse sectors, we’re poised to take our firm to the next level. This merger ensures we have the investment, structure, and resources to adapt to the changing legal landscape and seize exciting growth opportunities, all while delivering even greater value to our clients.

He added: “Our clients will continue to receive the same dedicated service, commercial acumen, and technical expertise from the lawyers they trust – now with the added advantage of access to Moore Kingston Smith’s wider range of professional services.

“SGD has a proud history of trailblazing in the legal field, and I’m thrilled to lead the firm into this transformative merger. As Moore SGD Law, we’re embarking on an exciting journey, unlocking new possibilities for our clients and our business alike.”