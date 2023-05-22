Music lawyer Victoria Wood joins Clintons along with clients Self Esteem, Rina Sawayama & Shygirl

Widely respected music lawyer Victoria Wood has joined Clintons as a principal in their commercial music team.

Wood, who was previously a trainee solicitor at Clintons, has spent the last decade at Statham Gill Davies, where she was a partner in the music and media department.

She previously worked as part of the in-house legal team at Disney and Clear Channel.

Wood has taken her existing roster of artists to Clintons, including Rina Sawayama, Self Esteem, Joy Anonymous, Shygirl, Ry X, Cobrah, Sigala, Patrick Topping, Groove Armada, Elderbrook, Tsha, Maribou State, Nao and Tirzah.

The law firm already represents music clients including The Who, Radiohead, Lewis Capaldi, Daft Punk, The 1975, Fred Again.. and Charli XCX.

Victoria Wood said: “I had unfinished business with Clintons and I am thrilled to re-join the highly accomplished team. Clintons has such an established roster of clients and the move offers me a platform to be expansive and evolve and grow my practice further.”

Berkeley Edwards, Clintons’ head of music, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Victoria back to Clintons, 10 years after she trained with us. She has a great roster of clients and adds real depth and breadth to our market-leading talent division.”