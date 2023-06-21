Music Leaders Network unveils latest cohort and opens applications for second round in 2023

Music Leaders Network has unveiled its May 2023 cohort and opened applications for its next round of the programme.

The professional development programme is for women in the music industry, inclusive of people who identify as non-binary or trans. The May 2023 cohort includes participants from companies including Fuga, September Management, Key Production and PPL.

The programme has also opened applications for its September 2023 cohort. This is the first time that the programme will be run twice in one year, and is in direct response to demand for its combination of executive coaching and small group training specifically designed for mid-career women in the music industry.

The programme gives participants the skills and tools to become effective leaders and increase their visibility, realising their potential in an industry that is still male-dominated.

Led by respected music industry educators Remi Harris and Tamara Gal-On, the programme is open to both company employees and self-employed people with between five and 25 years of industry experience.

Music Leaders Network has an emphasis on peer-to-peer support that remains after the coaching is complete. When surveyed, 91% of the women who participated said they were now more confident in their leadership abilities. Across those surveyed, an average of a 66% increase in income one year post-programme was reported.

The Music Leaders Network cohort for May 2023:

Amelia Scivier, general manager, FAE Grp.

Anouska Durrant, distribution business manager, PPL

Cristina Barone, events and corporate manager, Youth Music

Eve Williams, singer, songwriter and music teacher, supported by the Musicians’ Union Bursary

Grace Goodwin, PHD Researcher, artist mentor and session musician, supported by Liverpool City Region Music Board and Help Musicians

Helen Barrass, head of marketing strategy, Fuga

Ieva Oxenbury, consultant on global music licensing, neighbouring rights and rights management

Katy Dickson, artist manager and co-president, September Management

Lisa Edwards, group head of production, Key Production

Makeda McMillan, founder MakedaMakes CIC; managing director, Small Green Shoots

Nadu Placca, international events architect, The Zoo XYZ

Zara Lim, projects manager, Chineke! Orchestra

Founders Remi Harris and Tamara Gal-On said: “We're excited to be working with these remarkable 12 music industry professionals. We'll be working with them to transform their professional lives and deliver even greater impact through their work.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the next Music Leaders Network cohort in September 2023. We all want more women in leadership in the music industry. And we want those women to succeed in those roles. Music Leaders Network provides the support that helps them to be successful.”

Applications open today (June 21) for the September 2023 cohort here.

The founders will again provide discretionary bursaries to help with costs for self-employed participants and those working for charities.

For those considering taking a place on the programme, online Q&A events will be available on Monday, June 26 at 12.30pm and Wednesday, July 5 at 7pm where prospective participants or businesses can ask questions about the programme. These are 45 minutes long and require pre-registration on Eventbrite.

PHOTO CREDIT: Eleonara Collini