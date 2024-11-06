Music Leaders Network unveils latest cohort to join industry programme for women

Music Leaders Network, the professional development programme for women in the music industry, has announced its September 2024 cohort.

The seventh iteration cohort of the programme will be joining a network of women from across the music industry.

Alumnae include employees from Fuga, Polydor, BMG, September Management, PPL, PRS For Music, AIM Ireland and Blue Raincoat Music, as well as freelance music creators.

The programme – co-founded by Remi Harris MBE and Tamara Gal-On – is the only UK leadership programme that brings together mid-career women from across the industry and establishes them in a deliberate peer-to-peer network.

Connecting people who are doing the same roles or facing similar challenges provides a massive source of support and learning Remi Harris

Remi Harris said: “Reaching 85 members of the network is a milestone for us. In addition to the programme itself, we are now able to introduce members from across the years to one another and bring them together for community events online and in real life. Connecting people who are doing the same roles or facing similar challenges provides a massive source of support and learning.”

The Music Leaders Network September 2024 Cohort are:

Alice Shale – BMG, Senior Campaign Manager

Ashleigh Thomas – Sentric, Copyright Manager (supported by Liverpool City Region Music Board)

Elizabeth Sills – PRS Foundation, Grants and Programmes Manager

Jennifer Geddes – PR, Communications and Marketing Strategist; Board Director of Generator

Jessica Miller – Karma Artists, Songwriter & Producer Manager

Katrina Lee – Violinist, Educator, Mentor, Recording artist and Curator (Supported by the Musicians Union)

Lauren Powell – iluvlive, Managing Director

Mercy Welbeck – MEI (Artist); Abram Wilson, Artistic/Creative Director & Joint CEO

Mika Haasler – Future Yard, Head of Development and Partnerships (supported by Liverpool City Region Music Board)

Nat Cummins – CloudKid, Senior Label Manager

Nicola Hedden – Peermusic, Creative Director, Neighbouring Rights

DJ Paulette – DJ, Broadcaster, Author and Consultant

Sarah Cole – AEI, Chief Operating Officer

Tamsin Mendelsohn – Tamsin Mendelsohn Creative Coaching, Creative Coach

The programme aims to give leaders the skills they need to increase their visibility and realise their potential in an industry that remains male-dominated.

Music Leaders Network centres women and is inclusive of people who identify as non-binary or trans.

Mika Sellens (producer, writer, mixer; senator, Ivors Academy; professor of electronic and produced music, Guildhall), a member of Music Leaders Network 2023 cohort, said: “I’ve definitely taken away a real sense of understanding the value I can bring as a leader, and I feel much clearer about making decisions to support myself and value myself better. This has led me to feel positive about moving more clearly in a new direction, and really committing to the work I want to be doing. Knowing my value is the best thing that I could have got from the experience, and I’m so happy to be moving forward with this as a central value in my work.”

The success of the programme has led to an expansion into the Nordics. The second Nordic Music Leaders Network will kick off in March 2025.