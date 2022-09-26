Music Producers Guild names three new board members

The Music Producers Guild has announced the appointment of Mika Sellens, Eve Horne and Catherine Marks to its executive board.

The three new members were elected by MPG full members at an extraordinary general meeting, which took place in London on September 22. They will join Cameron Craig and Matt Taylor.

Mika Sellens is passionate about supporting more women and gender minorities into music production and engineering roles and has been an active full member of the MPG for some time, as well as the networks 2% Rising and Mamas in Music.

Commenting on her appointment, she said: “I’m looking forward to working with the other MPG board directors. I am passionate about making lasting positive change in this industry, amplifying diverse voices in the producer and engineer community and advocating for music creators.”

Eve Horne, singer, songwriter, producer, campaigner and MPG Diversity Taskforce representative, said: “I am beyond grateful and thrilled to be voted in as a board member for the MPG. I am excited to be joining an amazing team and working together to make positive change for our members, women of colour, the LGBTQIA+ community and the music industry! Thank you.”

Catherine Marks, who has been awarded multiple MPG Awards, including Breakthrough Producer Of The Year and Producer Of The Year, said: "It is such an honour to be elected and be a part of a community that has been striving to make a difference. I’m really excited to be given the opportunity to represent my peers and work alongside the board to help navigate the challenges that face our rapidly changing industry."

The Music Producers Guild is a professional organisation that represents those working in music production and recording professions.