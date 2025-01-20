Music Support appoints Kimberley Goddard and Laila Khan to key roles

Music Support has hired experienced executives Kimberley Goddard and Laila Khan to key positions in the charity.

Goddard (pictured, left) has been named head of fundraising and corporate partnerships, while Khan (right) has been hired in the position of major event fundraising and engagement specialist.

Music Support recently announced that it has directly impacted at least 1,000 people from the UK music industry in the last year across its core services and seen an increase of 51% in calls and emails to its Helpline.

Khan is a relationship manager with more than 20 years’ experience working in the music industry as a musician, part of a music management team, and working on high-profile fundraising events.

Most recently, Khan served as artist and relationship manager at Nordoff And Robbins, collaborating with managers, artists and major music companies. She led artist development for the Northern Music Awards, drove industry engagement for the national Get Loud campaign, and chaired the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Taskforce.

Goddard has 17 years of music industry experience, starting as a major label signing at 17. While studying events management she met MOBO Awards founder Kanya King, who became a key mentor, helping her launch her career across live music.

Goddard went on to become director of industry partnerships at ELAM, establishing partnerships with organisations across music and the wider entertainment industries.

Most recently, Goddard co-founded Music Guardians with the mission of revolutionising safety standards in the music industry.

Their expertise and peer-led approach will be invaluable in deepening our engagement within the industry Joe Hastings

Kimberley Goddard said: “My strong commitment to mental health, safety and wellbeing in the music industry aligns seamlessly with Music Support's mission and core values. I view this role as an opportunity to make a meaningful impact by developing partnerships and generating income that directly benefits those facing mental health challenges in the industry.

“I aim to leverage my skills to enhance Music Support’s reach and effectiveness. I understand firsthand how crucial it is to have support systems in place. Music Support not only raises awareness and destigmatises mental health issues but also provides vital resources and immediate assistance to those in need.”

Laila Khan said: “I have grown up in the music industry and care passionately about the people who work to make this industry what it is. I am aware of the stigma attached to asking for help or knowing how to help someone else who might be struggling, especially in an industry where I am seeing people burning out mentally and physically on a daily basis – and I, personally, know what this feels like. Music Support's mission is to help people like me.

“Along with Kimberley, I cannot wait to get started, to galvanise and empower the music industry to be there for each other. Without the people who make the music industry, there is no music. Music Support is here to ensure that doesn't happen.”

Music Support CEO Joe Hastings said: “As we continue our mission to provide dedicated, confidential support to music professionals and their families facing challenges related to substance use and/or mental health, we are thrilled to welcome Kimberley and Laila to lead our fundraising, partnerships, and live events activities. Their expertise and peer-led approach will be invaluable in deepening our engagement within the industry, ensuring our work remains impactful and firmly rooted at the heart of the music community.”

Music Support co-founder and chair Matt Thomas said: “These smart, punchy new appointments made by Joe Hastings add to the already significant depth and breadth of Music Support’s industry presence and experience, further reinforcing that we really are the charity created by, and for, the industry and exist very much within it – at a time when need for our services has never been greater.”