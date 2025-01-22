Music Week Awards 2025 set to crown PR Campaign winner

The Music Week Awards’ PR campaign category is returning again for 2025. The category spotlights a campaign for a single act who has released a substantial body of work, or a music-based event with an accompanying PR campaign in 2024.

At last year’s Music Week Awards, MBC PR/DawBell/APB PR jointly took home the PR Campaign category prize for their work on Lewis Capaldi across print and online throughout 2023 for his second album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.

“I don’t think anyone in the team had ever been involved in something quite like that before, " MBCPR’s Ant Giannaccini told Music Week, when reflecting on the campaign. “Essentially, we sat down with Lewis and his management team and it was very much, ‘How do you want to play this?’ It was about listening to what he wanted to do and being there to guide him through it and help him say things in the way he wanted to. What we learned was that he always knows what he wants to say, but it was sometimes about just chatting to him and the team and making sure it was alright.”

Last year’s nominees in the category included Boygenius, Toast Press; Davido, Columbia; Hak Baker, Artists’ Way; Kylie Minogue, MCPR; Lewis Capaldi, MBC PR/DawBell/APB PR; Maisie Peters, Warner Music UK; Olivia Dean, InsideOut; Pink, RCA UK; Potter Payper, Wired PR; The Beatles, DawBell; The Last Dinner Party, Chalk Press Agency; and Rita Ora, Stoked PR.

The Music Week Awards shortlist will be announced at the end of February and winners will be revealed at the ceremony on May 8 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London.

