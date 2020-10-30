Music Week Women In Music: Shout-outs - Part Three

There might have been no Music Week Women In Music Awards ceremony this year, but there has never been a better time to celebrate the brilliant work of female executives across the industry.

As well as presenting our expanded 2020 Roll Of Honour, we invited Music Week readers to submit shout-outs for a host of others who deserve recognition for their achievements and efforts over the past 12 immensely challenging months

Here, we unveil the third and final part of the list of execs you felt were deserving of praise in front of the whole business...

Saidah Blount, Sonos

"One of the most well-versed women in the music industry today Ms Blount uses her vast knowledge, deep connections and strong reputation to build a deep in music. After extensive work for both NPR and Sonos, Saidah has become Goddess of Sonos playlists, showcasing her diverse musical tastes, as well as your favorite musicians."

Sarah Martin, WME

"Sarah navigates the UK and Europe business affairs for WME. She deals with both clients and every major promoter in the region, solving major and minor issues, plus hellping to negotiate agreements where possible."

Sharan Ghuman, PRS For Music

"While some believe that piracy is a problem relegated to the pages of history, new research shows that Sharan’s work in the fight against piracy has never been more critical. Her long-standing dedication in this area of the business has been instrumental in tracking and removing PRS For Music repertoire on unlicensed/infringing websites."

Sharon Boyse, Sony/ATV Music Publishing

"Sony/ATV recognises Sharon Boyse for her relentless passion and dedication to creating global representation for songwriters – her work at the company, spanning across two decades, has created a more inclusive and transparent publishing industry for all music creators."

Stefania Pavlou, PRS For Music

A true champion of those who surround her, Stefania is a force to be reckoned with. Her role spans many areas of the industry, including a seat on UK Music’s Diversity Taskforce. However, she still finds time to mentor and guide others to realise their full potential. A total star and an inspirational colleague!"

Summer Marshall, CAA

"Amazing colleague."

Suzanne Carey, Universal Music Publishing Group UK

"Suzanne Carey leads a team of licensing executives and has successfully negotiated many high profile deals including the recent Creative Circle award winning Ovarian Cancer ad featuring I Will Survive. Currently in her 12th year at UMPGUK, Suz has helped shape best practices across the sync business industry-wide."

Tara Harding, Universal Music Publishing Group UK

"Tara Harding, acting head of marketing has made an outstanding contribution, while the equally impressive Alice Greaves takes maternity leave. Diligent and creative, maintaining UMPG’s rosters social presence during lockdown, adding extra dimensions to our artists, writers and composer’s profile through hard work - always with natural charm and genuine enthusiasm."

Tina Farris, Tina Farris Tours

"Ms Farris has become one of the most important figures in the industry, carving out her niche as one of the most trusted and talented tour managers in music. With 20 years in touring management, Tina continues to grow her empire while supporting and encouraging other women to follow their dreams inside of music."



Victoria Needs, Kobalt

"The hardest-working woman in music I know. We worked together at Sony Music where she was marketing director & has now moved up the ranks in her new role as SVP at Kobalt. Truly deserved! I know she has so much more to give."

Revisit part one here and part two here, and check out the original list, which appeared in this week's issue of Music Week here.