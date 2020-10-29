Music Week Women In Music: Shout-outs - Part Two

There might have been no Music Week Women In Music Awards ceremony this year, but there has never been a better time to celebrate the brilliant work of female executives across the industry.

As well as presenting our expanded 2020 Roll Of Honour, we invited Music Week readers to submit shout-outs for a host of others who deserve recognition for their achievements and efforts over the past 12 immensely challenging months - a number of whom appear in this week's magazine.

Here, we unveil part two of our list of execs you felt were deserving of praise in front of the whole business...

Helen Barrass, AWAL

"Helen has excelled in the last year as the marketing lead for hugely successful projects including the multi-award winning Grey Area from Little Simz, a No.1 album with Gerry Cinnamon, and another successful campaign with Nick Cave. Helen is a real team player with a highly creative and collaborative approach."

Helen Papleontiou, Universal Music Publishing Group UK

"Helen Papaleontiou has transformed how UMPGUK approaches sampling. Really collaborating with songwriters to clear samples, often under high pressure achieving the right outcomes when others want to use their songs. Commercially-savvy, has fantastic music taste, deep industry knowledge and good judgment - and is an excellent person all round!"

Helen Thomas, BBC

"Congratulations on your new role as head of Radio 2, the UK's most listened to radio station. Your passion and enthusiasm for Radio 2 is infectious!"

Jane Carter, Universal Music Publishing Group UK

"Jane Carter consistently pioneers the work of up and coming composers. Encouraging women within her teams to be present on progressive platforms, leading a campaign at UPM [Universal Production Music] to increase the presence of female composers, recruiting female composers from around the world to feature on the UPM female-only album, 100% Her."

Jane Moriai, Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Without Jane, I for one would not achieve very much at all. She is the engine that keeps the wheels turning and the lights on! When she’s not supporting the sync, broadcast and production music execs, she is stepping up and moving the entire office in the middle of lockdown!

Jazz Lee-Barnes, Dean St Studios

"In a year that has been exceedingly difficult for recording studios, Jazz has led Dean St Studios with a determination and grit like no-other. Not only saving a piece of Soho history from a likely demise, but forward-thinking to ensure that Dean St Studios thrives for many years to come."

Jen Hammel, CAA

"A complete star. Loved by her clients and promoters - she literally is a bookings machine and so good at her job and she works hard to deliver for her clients. She is always willing to go over and above and is one of the brightest agents I have ever worked with."

Jenna Dooling, WME

"Jenna is a newly promoted UK dance music agent at WME. She specialises in booking clubs and festivals in the UK, as well as representing both new and established clients at WME."

Jennifer Hammel, CAA

"Amazing colleague."

Jilly MacBale, Sony/ATV Music Publishing

"Jilly went into lockdown social media overdrive with a series of album release campaigns that have more than doubled our followers and brought cheer to many a remote soul!"

Joanne Edwards, Sony/ATV Music Publishing

"Jo is a great asset to the international team. Jo primarily interacts and supports all our third party sub-publishers, who hold her in high regard. She is a pro at chasing and closing synch license deals and is still always available to support any territory with whatever they need."

Judy Sichlinger, Sony/ATV Music Publishing

"Judy has completely revitalized Selected Sound, working closely with the German office, and with Lana, re-booted JGM to create an ultra-contemporary label."

Karen Fishman, PRS For Music

"Karen plays a critical role in PRS For Music's business and legal affairs team, giving advice across the wide range of complex issues the organisation faces on a global level. Karen’s expertise in the legal field is invaluable and PRS For Music is proud to have her on the team."

Ksenia Kolchina, Deezer

"Ksenia manages strategic media investments for Deezer in over 130 countries. In just over a year, she managed the roll-out of podcasts in Europe & Israel, and audiobooks in the Netherlands. She’s also helped raise awareness for young talent in the UK, Netherlands and South Africa for our Deezer NEXT programme."

Lana McDonagh, Sony/ATV Music Publishing

"Drawing from her experience as an artist and songwriter, Lana has pioneered all-women projects and label/artist outreach, which has brought in new voices into production music and produced incredible albums."

Laura Kelly, London Recordings/Because Music

Laura has done an incredible job reviving the London back catalogue implementing stunningly creative campaigns, digitising assets and driving streaming. She has breathed new life into the catalogue and spent valuable time nurturing artists to feel re energised and engaged.

Laura Moat, ADA

"Knowledgeable, personable and determined, Laura effortlessly supports all the ADA partners with their digital campaigns, delivering highly creative campaigns & achieving exceptional results across all genres."

Lucy Intallura, Universal Music Publishing Group UK

"Lucy Intallura lead the incredible project team to deliver UMPG Window and App this year - our new leading portal for songwriters and clients. Lucy demonstrates such an incredible work ethic, will to win and her knowledge of music publishing is immense."

Lucy Rose, Real Kind Records

"Lucy Rose launched a new independent record label, Real Kind Records in January 2020. Lucy is putting the spotlight on young artists making their tentative first steps, or those that are deserving of so much more attention than they’ve had. With the artists needs coming first and artist friendly deals."

Mamie Lowther, YMU Music

"Mamie is a brilliant manager and personifies the word 'calm'! Amidst the chaos of campaigns and tours for the likes of James Arthur, and driving new projects forward for KU and Lucy McWilliams, Mamie takes it all in her stride and continues to deliver success."

Marie Lallia, Deezer

"Marie joined Deezer’s artist marketing team as intern in 2012 and has been instrumental in building Deezer’s relationship with labels and artists. She’s organised successful creative campaigns, like MyDeezerYear (your year in music), 'Workout with…' (lockdown artist-commented fitness playlists) and a Dua Lipa Live concert to name just a few!"

Peu Cheung, ADA

"Peu is beyond knowledgable as the point person for our label at ADA. The passion that Peu has for music and business is immense and we have profoundly benefitted from being blessed enough to work with her. With Peu's hard work our revenue has been solid and we cannot thank her enough for that."

Philippa Aylott, Warner Records

"Shout out to Philippa Aylott for seamlessly heading up production at Radio 2 and 6 Music during a pandemic. I mean, that is no easy task. Remarkable circumstances handled by a remarkable woman."

Polly Miles, Acid Box Promotions /The Hope & Ruin/Resident Music

"One of the strongest, hardworking women in the Brighton music scene, there aren't many pies Polly doesn't have her fingers in!"

Rachael Naylor, ICE

"During Rachael’s 10 years at PRS For Music, she led several strategic initiatives to improve services to members. Most notably creating a new approach to distributions, data tools and processes that improved accuracy to 99.9%. In her role at ICE, she continues this work, bolstering operational effectiveness for its customers."

Rebecca Scipioni, Sony/ATV Music Publishing

"Becky jumped in the production deep end with her first project being Sway Dasafo’s The Hitman on KPM Shorts – next up are projects from Jaguar Skills and Zinc. No Pressure Becky!"

Rhianna Kenny, Independent

"Rhianna has been working with Roisin Murphy for nearly two years and I am literally blown away by her ability, intelligence, and tenacity. She is doing a sterling job or navigating Roisin's career in such an expert manner and with a new album about to be released on BMG and so much more about to happen."

Roya Nadry, Island Records

"Roya is a forward thinking great part of the island team. She understands the value of details and is a great person to work with. She’s a visionary and is just starting what I think is a great solid career in the music industry."