Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Music world pays tribute to legendary drummer Tony Allen, Afrobeat star dies aged 79

May 1st 2020 at 11:32AM
Music world pays tribute to legendary drummer Tony Allen, Afrobeat star dies aged 79

The music world has paid tribute to legendary Afrobeat star Tony Allen, who passed away in Paris yesterday afternoon (April 30) aged 79. The news was confirmed via an official press release – a cause of death was not stated.

Allen was the drummer of Fela Kuti's band Africa '70 for 26 years, and was commonly hailed as one of the founding fathers of Afrobeat and greatest drummers of all time.

In addition to his work with Kuti, Allen also collaborated with Damon Albarn, The Clash's Paul Simonon and the Verve’s Simon Tong for the group The Good, The Bad And The Queen, their most recent outing being 2018's Merrie Land. He was also a member of Rocket Juice & The Moon with Damon Albarn and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea.

In March this year, he released his latest album Rejoice – a collaboration with the late trumpeter Hugh Masekela – via World Circuit.

A host of top names have taken to social media to praise the late, great drummer – you can read the tributes below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020