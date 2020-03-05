My Chemical Romance, Christine And The Queens, Britney Spears, Biffy Clyro & Eminem for Record Store Day 2020 releases

Record Store Day has today (March 5) announced the list of exclusive vinyl records that will be released for the event on Saturday April 18.

Among 2020’s list highlights – covering both new releases and reissues – are products from My Chemical Romance, Christine And The Queens, Britney Spears, Biffy Clyro, Charli XCX, Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Eminem, Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd, Paul McCartney and Primal Scream.

The releases include:

Bastille – All This Bad Blood – VEMI

Beck, St.Vincent – No Distraction / Uneventful Days – Limited 7"

The Black Keys – Let's Rock – 2x Black LP

Bob Marley – Redemption Song – 12" Clear colour

Brandi Carlile – Black Hole Sun / Searching With My Good Eye Closed – 12" etched

Biffy Clyro – The Modern Lepper / Modern Love – 7" White Vinyl

Britney Spears – Oops! I Did It Again – LP Vinyl

Charli XCX – Vroom Vroom – 1 x 140gm Coloured Vinyl

Christine and the Queens – La Vita Nuova: Sequences 2 et 3 – 7"

Elton John – Elton John – 2LP transparent purple vinyl

Eminem – My Name Is / Bad Guys Always Die – 7" Vinyl

Fleetwood Mac – The Alternate Rumours – 1 x 180g 12" Black vinyl album.

Iggy Pop & The Stooges – Russia Melodia – 7 inch

Marika Hackman – Any Human Friend – 10"

My Chemical Romance – Life on the Murder Scene – 1 x 140g 12" White & Red vinyl

Paul McCartney – McCartney 1 – 1LP Half-Speed

Pink Floyd – Arnold Layne (Live at Syd Barrett Tribute, 2007) – Black vinyl 7"

Primal Scream – Loaded – 12" Single

Robyn – Robyn – 2LP Coloured vinyl

The Rolling Stones – Metamorphosis – 1LP

Sam Smith – I Feel Love – 1x12" single pic disc

So Solid Crew – 21 Seconds EP – Ultra-Clear Vinyl 12"

Tom Grennan – This Is The Place – 7" Vinyl

Tyler The Creator – Cherry Bomb – x2 LP Vinyl

The Who – Odds and Sods – 2LP - Red /and Yellow

To see the full list of releases click here.

Speaking about the range of special editions, Ashli Green from David’s Music in Letchworth, who is also on the Record Store Day board of organisers, said: “It’s another huge year with a great and eclectic mix of releases for all record shops to get stuck into! I'm particularly looking forward to Snapped Ankle's 21 Metres To Hebden Bridge and the Christine and the Queens 7" release, La Vita Nuova: Sequences 2 Et 3. Biffy Clyro's 7" featuring their versions of Frightened Rabbits' Modern Leper and David Bowie's Modern Love is definitely going on my wish list too; two fantastic songs that will not only tide us over as we patiently wait for the new Biffy album but which also supports the Tiny Changes mental health charity set up in memory of the great Scott Hutchinson. An exciting year for new and interesting music which will no doubt offer something special for everyone.”

The countdown to Record Store Day is being celebrated at a launch event (on March 5) with the 2020 ambassadors The Big Moon. They will be recording their release live and direct to vinyl at Metropolis Studios. The result will be a 3 track single available from participating shops on the main day itself.

Celia from The Big Moon said: “We’ve played in lots of excellent shops up and down the country and met wonderful people every time, from the people who work there and organise events to the generous souls who have parted with their money and time and bought our records, come to see us play intimate shows and just generally made us feel like what we’re doing is sometimes worthwhile. As we become more and more aware of the toxicity of spending the majority of your life online it’s important that we protect these physical communal spaces and make sure they feel accessible and welcoming to all. Support your local record store!"

2020 will mark the 13th year of Record Store Day, with over 230 independent shops from the UK set to take part as they put on live in-store performances, mini street festivals and entertainment for customers throughout the day.

Record Store Day UK previously revealed three exclusive, limited-edition releases from David Bowie, U2 and Manic Street Preachers as part of the announcement that War Child has been selected as their official charity partner of 2020.

The three special releases will only be available in Record Store Day participating shops on Saturday April 18 with £1 from every unit sold going towards War Child. Proceeds are expected to exceed £10,000.

MCR PHOTO: Claire Vogel