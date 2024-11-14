Myles Smith named BBC Introducing Artist Of The Year 2024

Myles Smith has won the BBC Introducing Artist Of The Year Award for 2024, following the likes of Olivia Dean, Arlo Parks, Tom Grennan, Jack Garratt, Nia Archives, Declan McKenna, Celeste and Self Esteem.

The 26-year-old is signed to RCA and Sony Music Publishing, and had a Top 5 hit with Stargazing this year. The track has 870,589 sales to date according to the Official Charts Company, while Smith has more than 23 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The Luton singer also hit one billion global streams in 2024.

Myles Smith said the BBC Introducing Award “has made my entire year, that’s incredible”.

BBC Introducing is a real thing that changes people's lives in so many different ways Myles Smith

“I literally cannot believe I’m BBC Introducing Artist Of The Year,” Smith added. “It means so much to me to be awarded this award. All of the hard work and all of the sacrifices feel so worth it. BBC Introducing to me is more than just this small family. It's a real culture. It's a real thing that moves people's lives and changes people's lives in so many different ways, and going from the uploader to this award and now touring the world shows its impact”.

He was presented with the Award by Dean Jackson from BBC Introducing in East Midlands and Kerrie Cosh from BBC Introducing Three Counties & Northants – stations that have supported him throughout his career.

Earlier this year, Smith’s track Solo was named BBC Introducing’s Track Of The Week on Radio 1, while he also performed Stargazing for a session at Maida Vale and played the BBC Introducing stage at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Luton.

It’s been a joy to watch Myles develop and is an absolute pleasure to call him the BBC Introducing Artist Of The Year 2024 Kelly Betts, BBC Introducing

Smith said that his rise is “testament that the BBC system, but more importantly, the people in it, are true supporters of music”.

“In those times that you feel down, you guys really have dragged me up and given me the confidence to push on,” he said. “And I'm sure there's going to be so many more artists coming through Nottingham and Luton and around the country, supported by you guys who will go on to do great things”.

Head of BBC Introducing Kelly Betts said: “It’s been an amazing year for Myles, but not everyone may realise how hard he has been working to get here. He has been creating and uploading beautiful songs since 2017, uploading 25 tracks in total with every single one being played on BBC Introducing. We have crowned Myles with the Artist Of The Year title but it’s more of a celebration of his hard work which got him here. It’s been a joy to watch Myles develop and is an absolute pleasure to call him the BBC Introducing Artist of the Year 2024. We are all buzzing to see where he goes from here, and wherever that might be, Introducing will be right there with him”.

