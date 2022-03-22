Mysie, Hamish Hawk and Joviale among latest acts for PRS Foundation's PPL Momentum Music Fund

The PRS Foundation, together with PPL, Creative Wales, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Invest Northern Ireland and Spotify have revealed the artists that will receive support from next round of the PPL Momentum Music Fund.

The full list of artists, selected by a network of industry experts, and the areas in which they will receive support, is as follows:

Alex Amor – Recording

Deep Tan – Recording, marketing, promotion, touring

Hamish Hawk – Recording

James and the Cold Gun – Recording

Jordy – Marketing

Joviale – Recording, marketing, promotion, touring

Lavengro – Recording, marketing, promotion, touring

Mysie (pictured) – Touring

Nayana Iz – Recording, marketing, promotion, touring

Nippa – Recording, marketing, promotion, touring

Secret Night Gang – Touring

Will Samson – Recording, marketing, promotion, touring

Kwame Safo, grants and programmes manager (industry funds) at PRS Foundation, said: “Congratulations to each artist selected to receive support in this latest round of the PPL Momentum Music Fund. It is fantastic to see, that as things open up, live activities are returning to the mix alongside recording, marketing and promotions. Post-pandemic, we recognise that live still remains a vital pillar to career progression for so many music creators and so its great to be able to support as wide a spread of activities as possible to ensure artists get the best chance of making it to that next stage of their careers."

Sarah Mitchell, director of membership and communications at PPL, said: “It’s great to see a further 12 artists join the hundreds of acts that have already been supported by the PPL Momentum Music Fund. The fund helps those at a tipping point in their career and has been crucial in the development of commercially and critically acclaimed UK artists. Congratulations to all those receiving funding and we look forward to seeing the boost this will give to their careers.”

Managed by PRS Foundation, the PPL Momentum Music Fund awards grants of between £5,000 and £15,000, using funds from PRS Foundation, PPL, Creative Wales, Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Invest Northern Ireland.

The next deadline to apply for PPL Momentum Music Fund support is 7 June 2022. Applications will open in April/May 2022.