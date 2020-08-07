Your site will load in 16 seconds
August 7th 2020 at 12:00PM
Nathan Dawe and KSI soar into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20

In only it’s second week in the charts, but Nathan Dawe and KSI have climbed 91-14 with their brand new track Lighter. British DJ  Dawe has recently seen success with his remake of hit Flowers with Jaykae. This new pairing with rapper KSI (who charted at No.2 for his latest album) now scores him his next hit, and could give Nea’s reign at the top some competition.

Also in the Top 5: Zoe Wee’s climbs back up to No.2 with Control, S1mba drops to No.2 with Rover, Daði Freyr’s Think About Things remains at No.4 and El Profesor moves 23-5 with Bella Ciao.

Debuting in the chart this week is Lous & The Yakuza’s Solo at No.20, and Michele Morrone’s new track Hard For Me at No.6.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 44 Nea Some Say SE
2 3 14 Zoe Wees Control DE
3 2 16 S1mba Rover GB
4 4 23 DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ° Think About Things IS
5 23 118 El Profesor Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix) ES
6 0 7 Michele Morrone Hard For Me IT
7 5 18 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB
8 9 17 220 Kid feat. Gracey Donâ€™t Need Love GB
9 6 28 Victor Leksell Svag SE
10 7 28 Ilira Royalty DE
11 11 21 Anna Bando IT
12 8 5 Alfie Templeman Obvious Guy GB
13 10 9 Niko B Who's That What's That GB
14 91 2 Nathan Dawe feat. KSI Lighter GB
15 14 5 Elenoir Wrong Party IT
16 13 9 Apache 207 Boot DE
17 24 2 Apache 207 Unterwegs DE
18 84 2 Alex Kapranos feat. Clara Luciani Summer Wine GB
19 15 9 Juanfran Como Llora ES
20 0 11 Lous & The Yakuza Solo BE
