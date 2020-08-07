Nathan Dawe and KSI soar into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20

In only it’s second week in the charts, but Nathan Dawe and KSI have climbed 91-14 with their brand new track Lighter. British DJ Dawe has recently seen success with his remake of hit Flowers with Jaykae. This new pairing with rapper KSI (who charted at No.2 for his latest album) now scores him his next hit, and could give Nea’s reign at the top some competition.
Also in the Top 5: Zoe Wee’s climbs back up to No.2 with Control, S1mba drops to No.2 with Rover, Daði Freyr’s Think About Things remains at No.4 and El Profesor moves 23-5 with Bella Ciao.
Debuting in the chart this week is Lous & The Yakuza’s Solo at No.20, and Michele Morrone’s new track Hard For Me at No.6.
The full Top 100 can be viewed here.
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|Homecountry
|1
|1
|44
|Nea
|Some Say
|SE
|2
|3
|14
|Zoe Wees
|Control
|DE
|3
|2
|16
|S1mba
|Rover
|GB
|4
|4
|23
|DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ°
|Think About Things
|IS
|5
|23
|118
|El Profesor
|Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix)
|ES
|6
|0
|7
|Michele Morrone
|Hard For Me
|IT
|7
|5
|18
|Alfie Templeman
|Happiness In Liquid Form
|GB
|8
|9
|17
|220 Kid feat. Gracey
|Donâ€™t Need Love
|GB
|9
|6
|28
|Victor Leksell
|Svag
|SE
|10
|7
|28
|Ilira
|Royalty
|DE
|11
|11
|21
|Anna
|Bando
|IT
|12
|8
|5
|Alfie Templeman
|Obvious Guy
|GB
|13
|10
|9
|Niko B
|Who's That What's That
|GB
|14
|91
|2
|Nathan Dawe feat. KSI
|Lighter
|GB
|15
|14
|5
|Elenoir
|Wrong Party
|IT
|16
|13
|9
|Apache 207
|Boot
|DE
|17
|24
|2
|Apache 207
|Unterwegs
|DE
|18
|84
|2
|Alex Kapranos feat. Clara Luciani
|Summer Wine
|GB
|19
|15
|9
|Juanfran
|Como Llora
|ES
|20
|0
|11
|Lous & The Yakuza
|Solo
|BE